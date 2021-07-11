Senior Open notes: Tour money leader Jerry Kelly couldn't put all the pieces together

PGA Tour Champions money leader Jerry Kelly never could get the driver and the putter in sync. He shot a pair of 69s on the weekend to tie for eighth.

“I practiced on Friday afternoon and found something in the strike. And unfortunately, the putter went cold," Kelly said. “The putter was good the first two days, because I could have shot 80-80 pretty easy. And then I hit the ball well and the putter went cold. And that’s just golf.”

Relief for Retief?

Retief Goosen, who shot three consecutive under-par rounds to finish at 4-under 276, said maybe his swing troubles are behind him.

“I struggled with the swing last few weeks, and the beginning of the week I was actually quite depressed, you know," he said. "So to come out a tie for second is pretty good. I scrambled well. I chopped a lot of grass out there and managed to get it done.

"But Jim (Furyk) played solid all week.”

Not bad, Coach

Billy Mitchell, who started the tournament with an even-par 70, was the low amateur with a 12-over 292 for a tie for 46th.