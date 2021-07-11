Senior Open notes: Tour money leader Jerry Kelly couldn't put all the pieces together

PGA Tour Champions money leader Jerry Kelly never could get the driver and the putter in sync. He shot a pair of 69s on the weekend to tie for eighth.
“I practiced on Friday afternoon and found something in the strike. And unfortunately, the putter went cold," Kelly said. “The putter was good the first two days, because I could have shot 80-80 pretty easy. And then I hit the ball well and the putter went cold. And that’s just golf.”
Relief for Retief?
Retief Goosen, who shot three consecutive under-par rounds to finish at 4-under 276, said maybe his swing troubles are behind him.
“I struggled with the swing last few weeks, and the beginning of the week I was actually quite depressed, you know," he said. "So to come out a tie for second is pretty good. I scrambled well. I chopped a lot of grass out there and managed to get it done.
Billy Mitchell, who started the tournament with an even-par 70, was the low amateur with a 12-over 292 for a tie for 46th.
Mitchell, 55, is from Roswell, Georgia. He’s a performance health coach who has trained PGA Tour players Stewart Cink, Roberto Castro and Casey Wittenberg and the LPGA’s Mariah Stackhouse and Dori Carter.
“My rates are going up, I promise you that," he said.
Des Moines amateur Mike McCoy, who’s 8 for 8 on qualifying for Senior Opens, tied for 62nd.
“And the driver rolled backwards because the fairway is so steep. You hit it, whatever, 280 and it rolls back 20. So that's no fun. It's uphill, sidehill and it's windy." — Bernhard Langer, on the 18th hole
“I'm looking forward to a few days of rest after walking this course." —Kevin Sutherland, who tied for fifth with Langer
“There's some very good pin positions out there today, and that's the defense of this place, for sure." — Mike Weir, who tied for second
