Several Storm Chasers familiar with team's new manager, who sees that as 'a major asset'

MJ Melendez isn't sure if he's following manager Scott Thorman or if Thorman is the one following Melendez.

Regardless, both are making a steady climb together up the Royals' organizational ladder.

Their latest stop is with the Storm Chasers, who open the 2022 season Tuesday night at Indianapolis.

This will be the fourth straight season Melendez has had Thorman as his manager, starting with A ball in 2018. They moved up to High-A in 2019, Double-A last season and now are reunited in Omaha.

"He's a great manager. I think he knows me very well and I know him very well. He's going to be able to be honest with me upfront. He holds me accountable when he needs to," said Melendez, a 23-year-old catcher who is the No. 2 prospect in the Royals organization. "He wants me to do my thing. It's a great balance, great manager. I love playing for him."

Thorman was promoted from Double-A Northwest Arkansas after Brian Poldberg retired following last season. Other current Chasers, including first baseman Nick Pratto and outfielder Brewer Hicklen, also have been managed by Thorman at every level within the organization.

Thorman said that helps with the transition to Triple-A. Sixteen on Omaha's opening-day roster played for the Chasers last season.

"Everybody's familiar, we know how each other works," said Thorman, a former first-round draft pick who played for Omaha a little more than a decade ago. "I see that as a major asset."

Thorman has won minor league championships in three consecutive seasons. Northwest Arkansas went 64-55 last season.

"Our goal is to teach these guys the game, develop them and get them ready for the big leagues," he said. "We think winning is a big part in the development."​

In 2021, the Chasers were one of the minor leagues' most dynamic offenses when they went 73-56, their first winning season since 2015. The Chasers led Triple-A in stolen bases with 150 and tied a single-season franchise record with 231 home runs.

Four Chasers ended 2021 with at least 32 minor-league homers. That included Ryan McBroom, who signed with a team in Japan, and Bobby Witt Jr., last year's minor league player of the year who will start the season with Kansas City.

"I think he'll go up and help the team win. That's something we all look forward to doing," Melendez said of Witt. "I'm very happy for him and hopefully I'll be playing beside him up there soon."

The other two heavy hitters, Melendez and Pratto, start this season with Omaha.

Melendez hit 13 of his 41 homers after he was promoted to Triple-A in mid-August. He said he wasn't trying to hit home runs last season and he wants to take that same approach in 2022.

"I just want to go out and do what I'm capable of, I don't want to try to do too much," Melendez said. "Just stay within myself, and the results will take care of themselves."

The left-handed Pratto also didn't slow down when he was promoted from Double-A last July. Pratto hit 21 of his 36 homers as a Chaser.

"I just need to build off what I do well," Pratto said.

Due to the Major League lockout, it was a shorter spring training period for guys like Pratto and Melendez, who are on Kansas City's 40-man roster. But Pratto feels ready for a long season.

"As a professional, I think you learn what you need and what you don't need," he said. "It's sort of up to us in the offseason to be responsible and assessing where we're at."

Pratto and Melendez were among the Chasers who took part in Sunday's open house at Werner Park as fans had the opportunity to watch practice and interact with players.

In that respect, team President Martie Cordaro said it feels much more like 2019 before the pandemic canceled the 2020 season and brought with it a long list of restrictions. And on the field, he sees parallels between the current crop of players and Kansas City's farm system from the early 2010s.

"The Royals have done a great job of scouting, drafting players, developing them. It's an exciting time to be in the Royals' family," Cordaro said. "You have guys who not only have Triple-A experience, but have had Triple-A success. Really behind success, they were highly successful last year."

Omaha's first home game will be April 12 against Louisville.

The roster

PITCHERS

Brandon Barker, RHP

Former fourth-round pick by Miami went 2-3 in 11 starts for Chasers in '21

Colten Brewer, RHP

Pitched parts of last three seasons for Red Sox, including 58 games in 2019

Ronald Bolanos, RHP

Last season made 10 starts for Chasers, appeared in three games for Royals

Austin Cox, LHP

Royals' No. 19 prospect made 16 starts last year, primaily at Double-A

Jose Cuas, RHP

Went 5-1 with a 1.51 ERA in 27 relief appearances at three levels in '21

Josh Dye, LHP

Reliever went 4-2 with a 2.60 ERA and 73 strikeouts mainly at Double-A

Sam Freeman, LHP

34-year-old reliever has appeared in 271 MLB games since his debut in 2012

Foster Griffin, LHP

Was a 2019 Pacific Coast League all-star when he pitched for the Chasers

Jon Heasley, RHP

Made three starts for Kansas City, 21 for Northwest Arkansas last season

Marcelo Martinez, LHP

Led Chasers with 17 starts and five quality starts in '21, was 5-7 with a 5.12 ERA

Daniel Mengden, RHP

Made 46 starts for Oakland from 2016-20. Pitched in Korea in 2021

Andres Nunez, RHP

Pitched in 17 games and had a 6.35 ERA for the Chasers in 2021

Brad Peacock, RHP

34-year-old went 13-2 for Houston when Astros won 2017 World Series

Jace Vines, RHP

In 44 appearances for Chasers last year, went 6-4 with two saves and a 4.10 ERA

Arodys Vizcaino, RHP

Another veteran reliever who made 201 appearances for Braves in 2010s

CATCHERS

Freddy Fermin

Hit 10 homers and drove in 45 in '21 playing mostly with Northwest Arkansas

William Hancock

Played for Single-A Quad Cities last season, driving in 35 runs in 69 games

MJ Melendez

No. 2 Royals prospect led all of minor leaguers in home runs in 2021 with 41

INFIELDERS

Gabriel Cancel, 2B

Drafted by Royals in 2015, hit 14 homers, stole 14 bases for Chasers in '21

Angelo Castellano, SS

Tied for the minor league lead in grand slams with three in 2021

Ivan Castillo, 2B

Hit .289 at Triple-A El Paso in '21; was a third-round pick by Toronto in 2017

Clay Dungan, 2B

Had a great spring training after driving in 56 and stealing 28 bases in Double-A

Jimmy Govern, 2B/SS/3B

25-year-old has played in a handful of games for Chasers in 2019 and '21

Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B

Royals' No. 5 prospect hit 24 homers in 2021 between High-A and Double-A

Nick Pratto, 1B/OF

Royals' No. 3 prospect hit 21 homers after July 20 promotion to Chasers

OUTFIELDERS

Dairon Blanco

Played 38 games for Chasers in 2021, had five homers and nine steals

Brewer Hicklen

26-year-old hit 16 homers, 57 RBIs at Northwest Arkansas in 2021

JaCoby Jones

Played parts of last six seasons with Detroit Tigers; played for LSU in 2013 CWS​

Schedule April: 5, at Indianapolis, 6:05 p.m. 6, at Indianapolis, 12:35 p.m. 7, at Indianapolis, 6:05 p.m. 8, at Indianapolis, 6:05 p.m. 9, at Indianapolis, 5:35 p.m. 10, at Indianapolis, 12:35 p.m. 12, vs. Louisville, 6:35 p.m. 13, vs. Louisville, 6:35 p.m. 14, vs. Louisville, 6:35 p.m. 15, vs. Louisville, 6:35 p.m. 16, vs. Louisville, 6:35 p.m. 17, vs. Louisville, 2:05 p.m. 19, at Memphis, 6:05 p.m. 20, at Memphis, 11:05 a.m. 21, at Memphis, 6:45 p.m. 22, at Memphis, 7:05 p.m. 23, at Memphis, 3:05 p.m. 24, at Memphis, 2:05 p.m. 26, vs. Toledo, 12:05 p.m. 27, vs. Toledo, 6:35 p.m. 28, vs. Toledo, 6:35 p.m. 29, vs. Toledo, 6:35 p.m. 30, vs. Toledo, 6:35 p.m. May: 1, vs. Toledo, 2:05 p.m. 3, vs. Columbus, 11:05 a.m. 4, vs. Columbus, 6:35 p.m. 5, vs. Columbus, 6:35 p.m. 6, vs. Columbus, 6:35 p.m. 7, vs. Columbus, 6:35 p.m. 8, vs. Columbus, 2:05 p.m. 10, at Iowa, 6:38 p.m. 11, at Iowa, 12:08 p.m. 12, at Iowa, 12:08 p.m. 13, at Iowa, 7:08 p.m. 14, at Iowa, 6:08 p.m. 15, at Iowa, 1:08 p.m. 17, vs. St. Paul, 6:35 p.m. 18, vs. St. Paul, 6:35 p.m. 19, vs. St. Paul, 6:35 p.m. 20, vs. St. Paul, 6:35 p.m. 21, vs. St. Paul, 6:35 p.m. 22, vs. St. Paul, 2:05 p.m. 24, at Louisville, 5:05 p.m. 25, at Louisville, 10:05 a.m. 26, at Louisville, 5:35 p.m. 27, at Louisville, 6:05 p.m. 28, at Louisville, 6:05 p.m. 29, at Louisville, 5:05 p.m. 31, vs. Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. June: 1, vs. Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. 2, vs. Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. 3, vs. Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. 4, vs. Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. 5, vs. Indianapolis, 5:05 p.m. 7, vs. Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. 8, vs. Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. 9, vs. Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. 10, vs. Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. 11, vs. Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. 12, vs. Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m. 14, at Iowa, 6:38 p.m. 15, at Iowa, 12:08 p.m. 16, at Iowa, 6:38 p.m. 17, at Iowa, 7:08 p.m. 18, at Iowa, 6:08 p.m. 19, at Iowa, 1:08 p.m. 21, vs. Columbus, 12:05 p.m. 22, vs. Columbus, 7:05 p.m. 23, vs. Columbus, 7:05 p.m. 24, vs. Columbus, 7:05 p.m. 25, vs. Columbus, 7:05 p.m. 26, vs. Columbus, 2:05 p.m. 28, at St. Paul, 7:07 p.m. 29, at St. Paul, 1:07 p.m. 30, at St. Paul, 7:07 p.m. July: 1, at St. Paul, 7:07 p.m. 2, at St. Paul, 7:07 p.m. 3, at St. Paul, 6:07 p.m. 4, vs. Toledo, 7:05 p.m. 6, vs. Toledo, 7:05 p.m. 7, vs. Toledo, 7:05 p.m. 8, vs. Toledo, 7:07 p.m. 9, vs. Toledo, 7:07 p.m. 10, vs. Toledo, 5:07 p.m. 12, at Rochester, 6:05 p.m. 13, at Rochester, 6:05 p.m. 14, at Rochester, 6:05 p.m. 15, at Rochester, 5:05 p.m. 17, at Rochester, 12:05 p.m. 22, vs. Iowa, 7:05 p.m. 23, vs. Iowa, 5:05 p.m. 24, vs. Iowa, 5:05 p.m. 25, vs. Iowa, 11:05 a.m. 26, at Syracuse, 5:05 p.m. 27, at Syracuse, 11 a.m. 28, at Syracuse, 5:35 p.m. 29, at Syracuse, 5:35 p.m. 30, at Syracuse, 5:35 p.m. 31, at Syracuse, 12:05 p.m. August: 2, vs. St. Paul, 7:05 p.m. 3, vs. St. Paul, 7:05 p.m. 4, vs. St. Paul, 7:05 p.m. 5, vs. St. Paul, 7:05 p.m. 6, vs. St. Paul, 7:05 p.m. 7, vs. St. Paul, 5:05 p.m. 9, at Toledo, 6:05 p.m. 10, at Toledo, 6:05 p.m. 11, at Toledo, 6:05 p.m. 12, at Toledo, 6:05 p.m. 13, at Toledo, 6:05 p.m. 14, at Toledo, 3:05 p.m. 16, at Louisville, 5:35 p.m. 17, at Louisville, 5:35 p.m. 18, at Louisville, 5:35 p.m. 19, at Louisville, 6:05 p.m. 20, at Louisville, 6:05 p.m. 21, at Louisville, 12:05 p.m. 23, vs. Scranton/WB, 7:05 p.m. 24, vs. Scranton/WB, 7:05 p.m. 25, vs. Scranton/WB, 7:05 p.m. 26, vs. Scranton/WB, 7:05 p.m. 27, vs. Scranton/WB, 7:05 p.m. 28, vs. Scranton/WB, 2:05 p.m. 30, at St. Paul, 7:07 p.m. 31, at St. Paul, 7:07 p.m. September: 1, at St. Paul, 7:07 p.m. 2, at St. Paul, 7:07 p.m. 3, at St. Paul, 7:07 p.m. 4, at St. Paul, 5:07 p.m. 6, vs. Indianapolis, 6:35 p.m. 7, vs. Indianapolis, 6:35 p.m. 8, vs. Indianapolis, 6:35 p.m. 9, vs. Indianapolis, 6:35 p.m. 10, vs. Indianapolis, 6:35 p.m. 11, vs. Indianapolis, 2:05 p.m. 13, at Columbus, 5:15 p.m. 14, at Columbus, 5:35 p.m. 15, at Columbus, 5:15 p.m. 16, at Columbus, 6:05 p.m. 17, at Columbus, 6:05 p.m. 18, at Columbus, 11:05 p.m. 20, vs. Iowa, TBD. 21, vs. Iowa, TBD. 22, vs. Iowa, TBD. 23, vs. Iowa, TBA. 24, vs. Iowa, TBA. 26, at St. Paul, 7:07 p.m. 27, at St. Paul, 7:07 p.m. 28, at St. Paul, 7:07 p.m.

