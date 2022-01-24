Shatel: Attention, NSAA — don't let transfers make a mess of high school sports

First downs and second guesses:
Being a high school sports dad has provided me invaluable access to fun stories and rumors that are shared among the bleachers and text highways of Nebraska.
My first thought when I heard about the Gretna story last week was “I can’t believe this hasn’t happened before.”
Okay, that was right after I said, “Why was the whistle blown after Gretna won the Class A title?”
Transfers, politics and parental “guidance” have been a part of high school sports as far back as when Gene Hackman rolled out the first basketball.
As someone who has spent time on the Omaha Sports Academy bleachers (and snack bar), I’ve seen the transfer mentality start when the kids are too young to worry about coaches and playing time. So the parents help.
Transfers and opting in to other districts have long been tradition at the high school level, for sports or academics or show choir. We all want what we think is best for our kids.
And that attitude has helped make the NCAA transfer portal what it is today — a mess.
But I’m wondering if maybe that might flow back to the high school level.
Could there ever be a transfer portal for high schools? That is, where kids bounce from school to school regardless of year or where they live.
Can’t happen? That’s what we thought about college sports.
That’s why I implore the NSAA brass, coaches and athletic directors around Nebraska to get ahead of this thing.
Make this an annual discussion. Modernize the rules if you must. Bring some order and structure to something that’s not going away.
Don’t be like the NCAA, which waited too long to discover the problem and then threw up its hands. And now we have free agency in college sports.
What should they do? I’m not sure. Hey, I’m just a parent.
» I had more of a problem with Kobe Webster making the public comments about coach Fred Hoiberg on a Lincoln radio show than what was in the actual comments.
I can’t think of many programs in college sports — particularly winning programs — where a player would criticize the coach in a public forum.
It speaks to the lack of discipline you see on the Husker Hoops court.
This is also Hoiberg’s style. He treats his players like grown-ups. It’s an NBA-centric style. But college kids aren’t grown men.
Perhaps it’s a generational thing with me. But criticizing the coach publicly for not being accountable to his players, well, just about says it all.
» UNO hockey coach Mike Gabinet and new Athletic Director Adrian Dowell have discussed a new position which would be a liaison to the youth hockey community.
“My vision for the program is that every kid in Omaha wants to be a Mav, and every game possible we have youth hockey players in attendance,” Gabinet said.
Mav hockey could use a profile boost in the community. With so many former Mavs coaching youth teams in Omaha, the time sounds right.
» Can’t remember the last time I laughed so hard watching UNO hockey players sing the “The Hockey Song (The Good Old Hockey Game)” on the video board last Friday at Baxter Arena.
Unless, of course, it was when I saw Creighton basketball players Ryan Hawkins and Ryan Kalkbrenner doing the Jimmy Fallon Christmas song on the video board during the Dec. 17 Villanova game.
In the age of technology — and NIL — these characters are right on time.
» This isn’t hard. For NFL overtime, put 10 minutes on the clock. Each team gets at least one possession.
If it’s tied after 10 minutes, it’s a tie. If it’s in the playoffs, put up another 10.
You’re welcome.
» If Aaron Rodgers leaves the Packers, does he have to sell the Chicago Bears?
Dunno, but the Bears coaching job would suddenly look a lot better.
» Reaction to Grayson Allen being suspended one game by the NBA: Grayson Allen is in the NBA?
» How high is up? My goodness, what Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen did Sunday night was beyond the scope of history. It broke through to a place where there is no ceiling on imagination.
Greatest game ever? What’s the hurry? If you watched this season, and last weekend, you know these pilots are just getting started.
Thirteen seconds. That’s the new standard. How long will it last?
When’s the next game?
Thirteen seconds. Two quick completions. Two timeouts. A long field goal. And it looked like Andy Reid and his charges practice it all the time. Only one play, the pass to Travis Kelce, was improvised.
Poor Bills coach Sean McDermott, getting ripped nationally for not squib kicking with 13 seconds left. Thirteen.
Just hours before, Matthew Stafford needed 35 seconds to take down the master himself, Tom Brady.
This is the NFL now, the greatest wild west show in history. Justin Herbert. Joe Burrow. On and on.
We haven’t seen what Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Zach Wilson can do. Yet.
These are the young innovators, pioneers, inventors of today. They’ve taken the dusty old playbook of George Blanda, Joe Montana and Brady and are rewriting it, impossibility by impossibility.
Thirteen seconds. It used to take Johnny Unitas that long to take the snap under center, backpedal, load and fire.
Those were the Kitty Hawk days. This is Top Gun stuff now. It only took 13 seconds for Mahomes to remind us who wears the jacket.
» One more and I’m outta here: Man, was I wrong about Joe Burrow.
I was in the camp that said it was okay for Scott Frost to pass on the grad transfer in 2018. Because of NU’s offensive line situation. Burrow wouldn’t have been very good on his back.
How do you like him now, scribe? Burrow’s first two years with the Bengals have been spent dodging pass rushers. He was sacked nine times by Tennessee on Saturday. And still ruled the day.
Never mind what was at Nebraska in 2018. Burrow is extraordinary, a generational talent. So good he would have made a huge difference in that season.
That will go down as one of the great misses in Nebraska history. Says one who missed.
