Shatel: Attention, NSAA — don't let transfers make a mess of high school sports

Poor Bills coach Sean McDermott, getting ripped nationally for not squib kicking with 13 seconds left. Thirteen.

Just hours before, Matthew Stafford needed 35 seconds to take down the master himself, Tom Brady.

This is the NFL now, the greatest wild west show in history. Justin Herbert. Joe Burrow. On and on.

We haven’t seen what Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Zach Wilson can do. Yet.

These are the young innovators, pioneers, inventors of today. They’ve taken the dusty old playbook of George Blanda, Joe Montana and Brady and are rewriting it, impossibility by impossibility.

Thirteen seconds. It used to take Johnny Unitas that long to take the snap under center, backpedal, load and fire.

Those were the Kitty Hawk days. This is Top Gun stuff now. It only took 13 seconds for Mahomes to remind us who wears the jacket.

» One more and I’m outta here: Man, was I wrong about Joe Burrow.

I was in the camp that said it was okay for Scott Frost to pass on the grad transfer in 2018. Because of NU’s offensive line situation. Burrow wouldn’t have been very good on his back.