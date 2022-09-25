Shatel: Basketball referee John Higgins isn't afraid to call foul on bad behavior

Block or charge?

Jay Bilas, the face of college basketball analysis and referee critic, will share stories, thoughts and the stage with John Higgins, the suntanned face of college basketball referees.

The Creighton Prep Sports Night should be big fun on Monday night.

But it wasn’t always fun when these two got together.

Higgins told the story of a winter’s night, long ago, at Allen Fieldhouse at Kansas.

Bilas was doing the game for ESPN. Higgins was on the officiating crew. At halftime, Higgins went to his dressing room and checked his phone.

There were countless messages from friends and colleagues saying, “Bilas is killing you guys.”

“So I go back out and Jay is glad-handing on the court, and he comes up to shake my hand,” Higgins said. “I told him what I thought.

“We talked afterward and kind of hashed it out. It’s fine.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun. I’m the referee and he’s a critic of referees. He’s the face of college basketball. Very smart, good for the game. He’s fair but sometimes not fair to us, as referees.

“We call him Jay Kill-us.”

Bilas is the headliner on Monday night. Higgins is the emcee who will have a conversation with Bilas.

But Higgins is a local Omaha sports celebrity, and a recognized name in his own right.

Higgins, the son of Omaha high school coaching legend Roger Higgins, played basketball at Cathedral High and UNK.

But he traded the jersey in for officials’ stripes in 1987 and began a career that includes 27 NCAA tournaments, eight men’s Final Fours and three NCAA men’s national title games.

The 61-year-old grandpa is known for working a lot of college basketball games — up to five a week — and his mug is well known among the nation’s fans. He has more than his share of critics.

Here at home, Higgins has parlayed the attention into boosting his roofing and siding business, Weatherguard, which also goes by the name “Rooferees.”

Higgins has been called everything, from Beach Boy to several unmentionable things.

He learned to laugh it off, until the North Carolina-Kentucky game in 2017, and nobody was laughing.

With a trip to the Final Four on the line, UNC beat Kentucky by two. There wasn’t a great disparity in fouls between the two teams, but UK coach John Calipari and the Wildcats’ radio team were vocal about the officiating.

Since Higgins was the most recognizable official in the crew, he and his family in Omaha took the full brunt of Kentucky fans.

“There have been several little things that happen in every basketball season,” Higgins said of fan reaction to him. “But that was by far the hardest one.

“And the thing about it was, there wasn’t anything controversial about the game. I (worked) the Final Four that year. If I was so bad in that game, I wouldn’t have gone to the Final Four.”

Q: What was the hardest part?

A: “The phone calls. Our phones (at the office) would ring every two seconds, all three lines. It was crazy.

“The emails, the phone calls to your house. The threats. Some of the things they said to my wife and kids were crazy. My son, J.J., said, 'Dad, is somebody coming to kill you?'

“The second day, a Sarpy County sheriff was taking our calls. The Omaha police were basically following me for a month. We got stuff in the mail. Someone sent a pile of (human excrement).

“And the people went online and trashed our rating. In one day, it fell to a 1.2.”

Q: Given that, you do advertise and use your referee image to sell your business. So people are going to find you.

A: “We’re out there and we have to be. I’m not afraid of it anymore. It is what it is. It goes with the job, people are going to hate me. I get it. I understand it. But where does it go when it goes over the line? Where’s the line?”

Higgins then told the unbelievable story that he first told Travis Justice on Des Moines radio station KXNO last spring.

Higgins’ son, J.J., was refereeing a youth select tournament at Iowa West Field House in Council Bluffs. His partner couldn’t make it. So J.J. asked his famous dad to step in.

The NCAA tourney vet found out what select games are like when one coach started cussing out his ninth grade team in a “lower-level” game.

“I went over and told him he was embarrassing himself,” Higgins said.

“The game gets rough and I foul out one of the guys getting rough. He’s 5 feet from me and does this (flip the bird) and says, 'F you, you suck' in my face. I threw him out of the gym.”

The coach tried to take a photo of Higgins and Higgins said, “Go ahead and tell the tournament director that Higgins is doing the game.”

The coach had no idea that Higgins was one of the NCAA’s top refs.

“This is where it all starts,” Higgins said of referee abuse. “In the sixth or seventh grade, when Mom and Dad thinks their kid is going to be the next Michael Jordan.”

Q: How much do you make a game, and how many games do you work a season?

A: “You are paid for your travel, and per diem, from $3-4,000 per game. I’ll do five, six games a week. Right now I’m scheduled for 95."

Q: Does that much work and travel affect your performance?

A: “I don’t think so. I don’t think I’m very good when I go three or four days without refereeing. When you’re in a groove and go, you see plays. You’re much better.”

Q: Best and worst coaches you dealt with?

A: “Jay Wright was really good. Coach K (Mike Krzyzewski) was good.

“Refereed a lot of hard coaches. Most are pretty good guys. Some of them think we’re out to get them. There’s nothing personal about it. The next game is the next game, period.

“Once they respected you, you think, wow, I made it.”

Q: How do you get respect?

A: “Stand up to them. Be tough. When you whack a guy on their home court in a big game, OK, that guy has some testicles.”

Q: Any run-ins with Bob Knight?

A: “We got along for a long time. I gave him a tech one time. From that point on, he wouldn’t talk to me. He tried to get me off his games.”

Q: What’s your definition of a charge?

A: “I always ask myself: 'What did the (defender) do wrong?' If he did something wrong, it’s a (block). If he didn’t do anything wrong, it’s a (charge).

“You’ve got to figure it out as it happens. I find out where the defender had his feet.”

Q: What is the threshold for giving a technical?

A: “When it gets personal. Everybody has a line in the sand. At one time I gave more than anybody. Now coaches are pretty smart. If a coach is standing next to me and saying it under his breath, that’s OK. If he starts embarrassing us, that’s where I give it.”

Q: Are you planning to give Bilas a T on stage?

A: “He’s great at what he does. He’s got a job to do and we’ve got a job to do. I just want to let him know that we’re wrong once in a while, but he’s wrong once in a while, too.”

Make sure your feet are set when you say that.