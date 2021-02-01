Shatel: Cheers to Tom Rathman; A successful Pink Out; Postseason hockey in Omaha?

This week I’d like to propose a toast to a Football Life.
A Football Life well-played.
Tom Rathman, understated but never undervalued, retired from football last week as running backs coach for the Indianapolis Colts.
How would you best describe this football life?
A kid from Grand Island who played for legendary Nebraska coaches — Ken Fischer at G.I. High and Tom Osborne at Nebraska. Good start.
A fullback/linebacker in high school who was athletic enough to high jump 6 feet, 9 inches.
Perhaps the standard of the Nebraska fullback, a group that has gone extinct but is loaded with heroes.
A bruiser who moved like a running back, who still has the NU record for rushing yards (881) in a season by a fullback, who made the All-Big Eight team as a running back in 1985.
A player deemed valuable enough that Bill Walsh drafted him for his West Coast offense to protect Joe Montana and clear paths for Roger Craig.
A two-time Super Bowl champion who accounted for 38 yards rushing, 43 yards receiving and two rushing touchdowns in Super Bowl XXIV.
A San Francisco 49er legend so popular his No. 44 jersey still sells in the team stadium shop.
A fullback who coached running backs for five different 49er head coaches and finally moved to Indianapolis in 2018.
That’s an amazing resume and a full football life. But it doesn’t quite tell the story of Rathman’s career.
The Nebraska kid did that last week, as a guest on the “Morning Roast” radio show in San Francisco.
The hosts fawned all over Rathman, calling him a legend and fan favorite. Then they asked him if he had a favorite game or play in his career.
Here’s what Rathman said:
“I don’t have a favorite play or a favorite game. I just like to see good execution, every play, snap after snap, that consistent play. Excellence every play.
“A lot of people say, you can’t do that, you can’t win every play. The only thing I know is what you have control over, and what you have control over is the next snap that you have.
“And if you want to win the next snap, all you have to do is keep stacking play after play, winning each snap. And at the end of the day, if you play with consistency, you’re going to get that.
“That’s what I expect from a guy who performs out of the running back room. I expect somebody to win every play that they play. Somehow, working the technique and fundamentals of the game that you’re coached, you’re coached to win every play. If you don’t, you deviate off the track, that’s when you have mishaps.
“That’s what I love to see and what I’ve tried to do in my career.”
That’s Tom Rathman. Enjoy retirement, sir. We need to get you back to a Nebraska home game soon.
You think Scott Frost could talk him into one more assistant coaching gig?
» This Wednesday night is Creighton’s 11th annual “Pink Out” game and an amazing thing has already happened.
The event, which includes a jersey auction, raises money for cancer awareness. This year money raised goes to benefit Hope Lodge Omaha.
That total is $40,381, the second-highest donation in event history.
Consider that a very limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the game. Consider further the pandemic's financial impact on people.
Well done, Creighton and Omaha. Well done.
» Way too early for UNO hockey fans to make postseason plans. But there are two bits of good news from Mike Kemp, UNO’s senior associate A.D. and chair of the NCAA’s Division I hockey committee.
Kemp says there will be an NCHC tournament, though it’s not clear if the annual “Frozen FaceOff” finals will be played in St. Paul, Minnesota.
When asked if the NCHC could use another “pod” at Baxter Arena for the league tourney, Kemp said, “Possibly.”
“We have several different scenarios that we’re looking at and hopefully have something firmed up here in a week or so.
“There will be a conference tournament. We feel that we’ve found ways to play and we’re focused on making sure we can have a safe playoff and have an automatic qualifier and at-large teams ready for the NCAA tournament.”
That’s the other news: Kemp says there will be a Division I hockey tournament. No bubble is planned, however.
“Pittsburgh is very much alive as the host city for the Frozen Four,” Kemp said. “And we’re planning on using four regional sites, although we may have to look for a replacement for one of them.”
» Postseason NCAA hockey would seem to be a natural fit for the Omaha market. But ever since UNO laced up the skates in 1997, we’ve never gotten a bite. Why?
The NCAA prefers to send its Frozen Four to NHL arenas. As for regionals, there’s a rule they can’t be played in facilities where Division I teams play.
Omaha has bid the downtown arena twice and it was rejected — mainly because UNO played there. But now that Baxter Arena is on the scene, maybe a regional can come to CHI Health Center.
“The next bids open up in two or three years,” Kemp said.
» Last week I told the tale of the day in 1952 when Hank Aaron appeared in Omaha for the Indianapolis Clowns of the Negro Leagues at Rosenblatt Stadium. I requested that if anyone had attended that game to contact me.
And I heard from Ed Fogarty. He is 80 and still attends a handful of Nebraska football and Creighton basketball games each year.
Here’s what Fogarty wrote:
“I was there, 12 years old and guest of my Uncle Frank Fogarty, manager of WOW-TV.
“I remember it as a wonderful event, great baseball and significant in my 12-year-old eyes that these players looked like and played like my favorite players: Jackie (Robinson), Roy (Campanella), Don (Newcombe) and Junior (Gilliam) from the team I lived and died for, the Bums (Dodgers) of Brooklyn.
“I have held for 68 years since then what I believe is false memory that Larry Doby played in that game but on reflection I think Cleveland hired him by 1951 or so.”
Thank for those memories, Ed. Keep making them.
» When I see the Colorado Rockies trade All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado to St. Louis — and give the Cardinals $50 million in cash — I ask myself, “Why would Omaha want an MLB team?”
» Good morning, St. Louis Cardinals fans. However, you may be too late. Everything I hear is that the San Diego Padres have already won the World Series.
» Good luck to J.D. Hamilton, NCAA’s media coordinator for the College World Series, who leaves his job this week. J.D. was a good friend to the CWS and the press box. The event won’t be the same without you, sir.
» Whatever Patrick Reed did in the Torrey Pines rough, is it really necessary? Is it really worth it? What good is all that talent and accomplishments if you’re going to be remembered for something else?
» One more and I’m outta here: Tampa Bay has the Huskers. But Kansas City has the best quarterback (in 2021).
Chiefs 35, Bucs 31.
Over/Under: 56. Will Tampa cover Tyreek Hill with man coverage again?
Prop Bet: Will there be a “Fat Man” (lineman) touchdown?
Oh yeah.