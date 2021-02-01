Shatel: Cheers to Tom Rathman; A successful Pink Out; Postseason hockey in Omaha?

Kemp says there will be an NCHC tournament, though it’s not clear if the annual “Frozen FaceOff” finals will be played in St. Paul, Minnesota.

When asked if the NCHC could use another “pod” at Baxter Arena for the league tourney, Kemp said, “Possibly.”

“We have several different scenarios that we’re looking at and hopefully have something firmed up here in a week or so.

“There will be a conference tournament. We feel that we’ve found ways to play and we’re focused on making sure we can have a safe playoff and have an automatic qualifier and at-large teams ready for the NCAA tournament.”

That’s the other news: Kemp says there will be a Division I hockey tournament. No bubble is planned, however.

“Pittsburgh is very much alive as the host city for the Frozen Four,” Kemp said. “And we’re planning on using four regional sites, although we may have to look for a replacement for one of them.”

» Postseason NCAA hockey would seem to be a natural fit for the Omaha market. But ever since UNO laced up the skates in 1997, we’ve never gotten a bite. Why?