Shatel: Experiencing March Madness ... from home

It’s about the pandemic and I haven’t been vaccinated yet. But it’s also about NCAA restrictions and protocols.

You can't beat the access at an NCAA tournament. Not just the press row seat, but also the open locker rooms for an hour after games and practices.

The best thing about covering Creighton next week if the Jays win that elusive second game would be seeing the raw emotion in the locker room. Chaps like Mitch Ballock and Damien Jefferson would all but type the column for you.

This year? Because of the pandemic, after each game we will get one Creighton player and head coach Greg McDermott on a 12-minute Zoom call.

Also, the NCAA is limiting the credential list to five media folks per school. You are only allowed in the arena to watch your team’s game, then you must leave.

In some ways, it’s the continuation of the season. CU and NU have had similar rules for media all season. Take your temperature or pass protocol on a COVID app before entering the building. Mask on at all times. No contact with team personnel.

It’s the smart play by the NCAA. The pandemic is still with us. There are teams and even fans flying in from all over the country. So much is at stake. Close contact makes no sense.