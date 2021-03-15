Shatel: Experiencing March Madness ... from home

First downs and second guesses:
I’ve been everywhere, man.
New Orleans. Albuquerque. Seattle. Dallas.
Indy. South Bend. Birmingham. Richmond. Greensboro.
Went on three straight “toothbrush trips” to Cincinnati, Syracuse and Long Island. That’s what Nebraska writers affectionately called those Husker trips to the NCAA tournament. Just pack a toothbrush.
Saw Rodney Buford dive after a loose ball in Orlando. Watched teammates console a young Kyle Korver in Long Island.
The next year, Terrell Taylor spread his wings and flew around the court like a bird after beating Florida at the buzzer in Chicago.
That was one of my favorite NCAA trips. Why? Great story. Oh, and St. Pat’s Day in Chicago. Any other questions?
Been to “Boise Madness” and the little gym where Danny Nee should have gotten that NCAA win. Went to San Antonio, where NU and CU shared the River Walk. And Baylor pushed them both in.
Since 1982, I’ve never missed an NCAA tournament trip when I covered a team in the field.
That streak ends this year.
For the first time I’ll cover the NCAAs from my living room. Can’t complain about my seat. And no NCAA-sponsored paper cups.
It’s about the pandemic and I haven’t been vaccinated yet. But it’s also about NCAA restrictions and protocols.
You can't beat the access at an NCAA tournament. Not just the press row seat, but also the open locker rooms for an hour after games and practices.
The best thing about covering Creighton next week if the Jays win that elusive second game would be seeing the raw emotion in the locker room. Chaps like Mitch Ballock and Damien Jefferson would all but type the column for you.
This year? Because of the pandemic, after each game we will get one Creighton player and head coach Greg McDermott on a 12-minute Zoom call.
Also, the NCAA is limiting the credential list to five media folks per school. You are only allowed in the arena to watch your team’s game, then you must leave.
In some ways, it’s the continuation of the season. CU and NU have had similar rules for media all season. Take your temperature or pass protocol on a COVID app before entering the building. Mask on at all times. No contact with team personnel.
It’s the smart play by the NCAA. The pandemic is still with us. There are teams and even fans flying in from all over the country. So much is at stake. Close contact makes no sense.
I don’t know how many Omaha media are going to Indy. Jon Nyatawa, The World-Herald’s dedicated Creighton beat writer, will be there.
Meanwhile, the majority of media around the country who typically cover the tournament will do so from home.
I’ll be watching from the Home Office, though I will have to find a way to Indy if the Jays make it to the Final Four.
Should I pack a bag?
» Who would have thunk it? It seems Creighton enters the NCAA tournament as somewhat of a villain nationally.
After Saturday’s Big East championship game, the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green posted this tweet: “Yeahhhhh GTown!!!!! I guess the kids on the plantation decided not to play today ...” followed by two raising hands emojis.
Then there was Dana O’Neill, national college basketball writer for the Athletic, who wrote about the joy the late John Thompson would have felt in G-Town’s win over Creighton:
“… There’s no way he’s not enjoying this karmic (butt) kicking. Georgetown, a program that made people uncomfortable in its very Blackness and cultural identity, and Ewing, a man who played in front of fans dressed in ape costumes and dodged banana peels at the free-throw line, just beat the man who suggested to his players, including the Black ones, that they stick together on the plantation.”
For context sake, Ewing and Greg McDermott had a long embrace after the game Saturday.
But this tells you this isn’t going away anytime soon.
» If our man Stu Pospisil says those Class A epics were the two best games in Nebraska high school tournament history, who am I to argue?
Even better than a ranking, the games were a memory those who saw it live and those who watched it on TV will talk about forever.
And, of course, folks who didn’t see it will say they did. That’s the definition of a classic.
» Thank you, thank you, thank you (again) to NET for showing the state championships. The production and the nod to the state’s history is top-notch. What a great service to the state.
And here’s a nod to News Channel Nebraska, which did a terrific job showing the games before Saturday’s championships. Where can you get one of those yellow blazers?
» So happy for Millard North coach Tim Cannon, who played down the pursuit of a state title, but you know how much it meant. Hunter Sallis, Saint Thomas and Co. bounced back from last year’s crushing loss and handled the pressure, and did it in a tough pandemic season. Major kudos, guys.
And congrats to Bellevue West, a classy coach and program and ultimate warrior Chucky Hepburn. He’s just getting started, and Wisconsin has no idea how great they’re going to have it.
» Whether or not they make the NCAA hockey tourney, UNO had a fantastic year. The team came together in the pandemic and upped the ante in the NCHC. So many big wins. So much confidence going forward. There’s only four seniors, and they’re allowed another year, so the whole group might be back at Baxter next year — with an arena full of fans ready to take the next step.
» I had the craziest dream, that Nebraska was going to pull out of the Oklahoma game next fall and replace it with a home game against Old Dominion or New Mexico State, and would have done it if the news hadn’t been leaked. Man, I woke up with the sweats.
» One more and I’m outta here: Notes from my bracket, and as always, feel free to go the other way.
Creighton makes the Sweet 16, then loses to Gonzaga. … Zags beat Iowa in the Elite Eight. ... St. Bonnie’s take down Michigan. ... Florida State beats Texas in the Cotton Bowl, sorry, Elite Eight.
In the other Elite Eight games: Illinois over West Virginia, and Baylor over Texas Tech (the Southwest Conference regional).
Final Four: Fighting Brad Underwoods over Scott Drew’s Bears, and Mark Few gets to another NCAA title game over FSU. Sorry, Zags.
Championship: I-L-L, I-N-I, taking the Kofi Express.