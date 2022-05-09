Shatel: 'Field of Dreams' showing in Omaha will offer nostalgic journey for baseball fans

Tired of thinking about the depressing state of Husker men’s sports? Had it up to your collective with NIL talk?

Maybe it’s time to have a catch.

Bruce Crawford has done it again. This Saturday the Omaha film historian will revive his classic movie series after a two-year break.

And it’s just what Dr. “Moonlight” Graham ordered.

Crawford will show “Field of Dreams” at the Omaha Playhouse. And his guest speaker will be Dwier Brown, who played John Kinsella in the 1989 baseball movie.

Any red-blooded baseball fan remembers the exact moment when Brown emerged on screen. It came as the sun was setting on the Iowa field, at the end of a game.

Brown’s character, in an old-school New York Yankees uniform, removed his catcher’s mask and turned toward the camera.

Any fan who says they didn’t cry at what happened next is lying.

I've been to several of Crawford’s movie series, and they're all terrific, because you get to hear an original cast member answer questions and tell stories. Movie buffs love the story behind the movie.

For “To Kill a Mockingbird,” we heard from Mary Badham, “Scout,” who told great stories about what it was like to be around Gregory Peck.

For "CaddyShack," Cindy Morgan (Lacy Underalls) took photo after photo with blushing male Caddy Shack fans and answered their questions about the golf classic.

My favorite installment was “Animal House,” where Crawford brought back director John Landis and Stephen Furst (“Flounder”). Landis totally enjoyed sharing behind-the-scenes stories of John Belushi and crew.

And he cleared up a very important question I had: Where did the iconic “College” shirt come from?

Landis said his girlfriend at the time wore it during filming of the movie and he decided to have one put in the movie.

There was only one thing wrong with that evening: I had 19 other questions.

If I don’t get to see Brown on Saturday night, I’m sure someone else will ask him the urgent question of the night: Where did “Have a catch" come from?

For the millions of adults who grew up playing catch with their dads (or moms), that line in the movie was a back-door curve.

Many of us had never heard the phrase before. What we knew was “Dad, do you want to play catch?”

The same exact phrase that is a key plot line in “The Sandlot,” another great baseball movie.

The phrasing is important. Baseball brought generations together. And playing catch was one of the ways that kids spent time with their dads.

So where did “Have a catch” come from? Brown explained it once in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times.

He said that Field of Dreams director/writer Phillip Alden Robinson put the phrase in the script. Both Brown and Kevin Costner — who played Ray Kinsella, the main character — wanted it changed to “play catch.”

Robinson told them he was from New York — where he said they said “have a catch" — and shot them down.

And that was that.

Well, almost.

The premise of the entire movie is the guilt that a son (Costner) feels because he never got to straighten out differences with his father before he died.

Mystical voices tell Costner’s character to build the cornfield ballpark to get his father to return.

When he finally sees his father and asks if he wants to play catch, well, it was waterworks time in the theater for the sons who remembered those sacred moments with their dad.

Hope to see you Saturday night. I might just bring my glove.

— The NCAA’s attempt to regulate Name, Image and Likeness is so much window dressing. What they want everyone to know is that they are making an attempt to keep NIL from getting out of hand.

So they are going to come down hard on free-wheeling boosters. You mean just like they have been?

The NIL does need to be reined in. But the NCAA is no longer the entity that can do the job.

Eventually, boosters will figure out that the bidding can be done by organized collectives and third-party groups.

Where there’s a will, there’s a way. And what we know about the history of big-time college sports: there’s always been a will, and always a way.

— Here’s to Brent Vigness, who is out as Creighton softball coach after 29 years in the program.

Vigness won 819 games, and his best run came between 1998-2013, when he won seven Missouri Valley Conference regular-season titles, six Valley tourneys and took the Jays to the NCAA tournament seven times.

I know Jays fans won’t use it as an excuse, but CU has lagged behind in softball facilities while Nebraska and UNO both play in state-of-the-art softball stadiums.

As athletic director Marcus Blossom looks for a new direction, it might be time for a facility update.

— For some, Al Papik will be remembered as the man that Tom Osborne pushed to replace Bob Devaney as athletic director in 1992.

Chancellor Graham Spanier instead hired Bill Byrne and Papik remained at NU as an senior associate athletic director until retiring in 1999.

Papik was classy, knowledgeable and forever loyal to NU and young athletes in Nebraska. He was the head official at the Nebraska state track meet for more than two decades.

But Papik built an entirely larger legacy as head football and track coach at Doane from 1955-1973. Big enough to have Doane’s football field named after him.

What an impact. What a life.

— One more and I’m outta here: The Husker football documentary “Day By Day: The Rise,” produced by former Huskers Josh Davis and Mark Brungardt, will premier on Thursday night at the Rococo Theater in Lincoln. For information go to: daybydaymovie.com

The project, about the 1990’s Nebraska dynasty teams, has received a lot of buzz around the state. I’m intrigued.

