Shatel: If Swim Trials move elsewhere, it's because Omaha transformed the event

And while the people still came, and the money flowed, the event became more about the corporate sector and less about the average fan — who hated their view, by the way.

Now the Final Four isn’t nearly as awesome, and a lot better while watching on TV than in person.

Indy is a different football stadium town. You can walk from venue to hotels and eateries.

But I really hope the poobahs of USA Swim never fall in love with stadium shows and decide to make it a permanent thing. Most of the stadium Final Fours don’t work.

Because you can’t walk from here to there.

That’s part of the magic of Omaha, that downtown transforms into a giant swim village. The arena rocks. Hotels and eats are close. And, oh by the way, the airport is five minutes away.

My hunch, and hope, is that USA Swim recognizes that and we’ll always have a prominent spot in their heart — and rotation.

But if USA Swim does take this gem event elsewhere, we’ll know who to blame: That city in the mirror.