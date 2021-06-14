Shatel: If Swim Trials move elsewhere, it's because Omaha transformed the event

First downs and second guesses:
Well, it seems the buzz around the pool deck is that the U.S. Swim Trials might pick up its pool and head to Indianapolis in 2024.
You know what? Such buzz is not unexpected.
Omaha is its own worst enemy. We know how to throw a shindig. In this case, one of the biggest pool parties in the world.
We took an event that was like a backyard BBQ and turned it into a rock show, with flip flops. We showed everyone that Swim Trials are not only cool and compelling, they can be downright marketable.
And profitable.
Swimmers are always pushing the boundaries of their imaginations, so why wouldn’t they think bigger when it comes to the Trials?
Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde dropped the hint last week, saying the Trials might land in Indy’s Lucas Oil Stadium in 2024.
I’ve seen this movie before. It’s called the NCAA Final Four.
The NCAA took the perfect sporting event — the 1980s Final Fours in arenas — and made it much less perfect by putting it first in domes and then, ugh, football stadiums.
And while the people still came, and the money flowed, the event became more about the corporate sector and less about the average fan — who hated their view, by the way.
Now the Final Four isn’t nearly as awesome, and a lot better while watching on TV than in person.
Indy is a different football stadium town. You can walk from venue to hotels and eateries.
But I really hope the poobahs of USA Swim never fall in love with stadium shows and decide to make it a permanent thing. Most of the stadium Final Fours don’t work.
Because you can’t walk from here to there.
That’s part of the magic of Omaha, that downtown transforms into a giant swim village. The arena rocks. Hotels and eats are close. And, oh by the way, the airport is five minutes away.
My hunch, and hope, is that USA Swim recognizes that and we’ll always have a prominent spot in their heart — and rotation.
But if USA Swim does take this gem event elsewhere, we’ll know who to blame: That city in the mirror.
» Feel bad for Kevin Kopps, the Arkansas star closer who was asked to throw 118 pitches against North Carolina State on Sunday — and gave up the game-winning homer in the ninth.
After taking the heart-breaking loss, Kopps returned to the field to sign autographs for an hour. That’s a kid I would have liked to see in Omaha.
» Question: If the No. 1 team in baseball and NCAA tourney needs one pitcher to throw 90 pitches against Nebraska and 118 against NC State — with home field — what does it say about that team?
Maybe they weren’t all that.
» Yes, it’s been 30 years. Creighton’s historic 1991 CWS team will reunite this weekend in Omaha. J.J. Gottsch sent me a list of what the Jays are doing these days. Here are some of my favorites:
J.J. Gottsch: COO of Nolan Ryan Sports and Entertainment.
Mike McCafferty: CEO of Sheridan (Wyoming) Memorial Hospital.
Darin Harris: CEO of Jack In The Box.
Kimera Bartee: Baserunning coordinator, Detroit Tigers.
Bobby Lambert: Police officer, Farmington, Minnesota.
Eric Kennedy: VP, Business Development, UBEO Business Services, San Francisco.
And, of course, Brian O’Connor will be here, coaching Virginia in the CWS.
» Xander Schauffele, Torrey Pines High School golf team alum, wins the U.S. Open.
» I’m rooting for Phoenix, one of the great NBA towns, to win its first championship. Yeah and Chris from State Farm.
» Still wondering if College Football Commissioner Nick Saban will approve playoff expansion to 12.
» We said farewell this week to our terrific sports editor, Thad Livingston, who is off to the great northwest.
Now we say an excited hello to new World-Herald sports editor Sam McKewon and deputy sports editor Kristin Donovan. Both Sam and Kristin are Omaha natives with a deep history and passion for sports in our state.
Yes, Sam will continue to write. And hopefully keep driving our team on the byways of the Big Ten.
World-Herald readers are in great hands.
» As I’ve been saying for nearly 30 years, I’m not the sports editor.
» One more and I’m outta here: Whether you’re from Knoxville or Swimtown, California, or La Vista, please visit our great business owners in downtown Omaha, the Capitol District and Old Market and all around our town. It’s been a long year. Let’s have some fun.
