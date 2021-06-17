Shatel: Katie Ledecky made history at US Swim Trials, and she keeps raising the bar

The official U.S. Swim Trials poster moment now includes Taiko drums, which are stylish and loud enough to let the world know who’s coming to the Tokyo Olympics next month.
Alas, the devices that shot up flames next to the pool at the CHI Health Center are no longer.
But there’s plenty of fire still in the pool.
Katie Ledecky provided the heat on a big Wednesday night at Omaha’s favorite pool. Who else?
Ledecky made history, which is like saying water is wet.
In the evening’s second race, she won the women’s 200 freestyle final, just besting longtime USA teammate Allison Schmitt, in 1:55.11.
An hour later, she won the inaugural Olympic Trials women’s 1,500 freestyle final, cruising in 15:40.50.
It wasn’t just an impressive double, winning races at opposite ends of the spectrum. It was unprecedented.
For the first time in Olympic history, the women’s 1,500 race was added to the Summer Games this year.
So Ledecky won the first Trials 1,500 and next month will be favored to win the first women’s 1,500 gold.
A huge moment for swimming, but it seemed like just another night at the Omaha Swim Trials.
Since USA Swimming set up its pool in our friendly burg in 2008, we have treated the swimmers like superstars.
The reward has been that USA Swimming, and the luck of timing, keeps giving us the titans of the sport.
First, we were blessed with watching the King of Atlantis himself, Michael Phelps. The most decorated men’s swimmer ever graced us with his greatness.
Next up in Lane 4: Katie Ledecky, the most decorated women’s swimmer ever, wowing and waving to the adoring Omaha crowd.
Think about it. Phelps. Ledecky. The two greatest swimmers ever. In their primes. In Omaha.
What did we do to deserve this? Don’t ask. Just applaud. And admire.
We live in a world of mainstream sports, on TV, on social media. But we know brilliance happens everywhere. Bud Crawford has taught us that.
There’s Tom Brady. And Kevin Durant. But what Ledecky is doing is on its own special level.
Through Wednesday night, Ledecky has logged 4,400 meters of competition — with 1,600 remaining. She still has the 800 race left, but she is expected to compete for five medals in Tokyo by the time she leaves here.
But it’s her dominance in the 1,500 that is turning heads and will be the story in Tokyo.
For whatever reason, the 1,500 has never been part of the Olympic Games for women. Did the lords of the rings somehow think women were not up to the challenge?
Please.
The 1,500 is not just a dip in the pool. The length of the Olympic pool is 50 meters. The 1,500 is up and back — 15 times.
Ledecky does it like she’s riding a motor boat.
Each of the Olympic swim races requires a different skill and mentality. Attack. Pace. Endurance.
As Ledecky moves through the water with power and grace, she combines all three.
She was first to reach the first turn, then gradually increased her lead. Halfway through, she was several lengths ahead.
By the last 500 meters, it was like she was swimming her own race.
It was an impressive sight, and then you realized she was 20 seconds off her own world record.
What was extra cool about this was that, for the elite gods of the pool, the Trials are simply a means to another end. For them, Olympics are never assumed, but they don’t necessarily have to bust records here. Just make the team.
But watching Ledecky on Wednesday night showed you what makes her special. She only has one speed: fast. Win.
Interestingly, just the other day, the classy champ from Bethesda, Maryland, was being asked about a slower-than-expected time in the 400 freestyle.
She admitted to being surprised at her time, and feeling excited and nervous in the first race of the Trials.
When you’re Katie Ledecky, the bar is always raised high, and all eyes are always watching to see if you clear it.
But it’s Ledecky who keeps raising the bar.
She's 24, and it’s hard to say how far she can go. National swim writers here say Ledecky’s times seem a little off. But she keeps finishing first.
Tokyo will be a chance for another first, to win the first Olympic gold in the 1,500. Ledecky has swum the race for years in other world championships and events and owns most of the best times.
Anyone want to bet against her?
Ledecky already is the most decorated female swimmer ever with five Olympic gold medals, and with a chance for five more, and an historic 1,500 win, her legacy could look like her lead in the 1,500 on Wednesday night.
Ledecky is far from done, but will we see her again in three years? There’s talk that the Trials could move on from here in 2024, but who knows? We’ve heard that talk before.
Ledecky will always remember Omaha, and this time, for another good reason. This week Ledecky was able to see her parents and other family members for the first time since Christmas 2019, she said.
She shed a couple of tears and vowed never to take those kinds of moments for granted.
We concur, and we feel the same way about the Olympic Trials and getting to watch icons of the pool every four years.
Give us another Trials, USA Swimming. You have to admit, we’re pretty good luck. And we can’t wait to see what’s next.
