Shatel: Katie Ledecky made history at US Swim Trials, and she keeps raising the bar

Interestingly, just the other day, the classy champ from Bethesda, Maryland, was being asked about a slower-than-expected time in the 400 freestyle.

She admitted to being surprised at her time, and feeling excited and nervous in the first race of the Trials.

When you’re Katie Ledecky, the bar is always raised high, and all eyes are always watching to see if you clear it.

But it’s Ledecky who keeps raising the bar.

She's 24, and it’s hard to say how far she can go. National swim writers here say Ledecky’s times seem a little off. But she keeps finishing first.

Tokyo will be a chance for another first, to win the first Olympic gold in the 1,500. Ledecky has swum the race for years in other world championships and events and owns most of the best times.

Anyone want to bet against her?

Ledecky already is the most decorated female swimmer ever with five Olympic gold medals, and with a chance for five more, and an historic 1,500 win, her legacy could look like her lead in the 1,500 on Wednesday night.