The best way to describe the 2021 sports year is that I had to cram in vacation days last week.

Every time I tried to take time off last summer, a huge news story dropped out of the sky like the house in the Wizard Of Oz. Not to mention all of the major events that returned.

What a year.

We’ll never forget 2021.

Here’s my top 10 stories of the year

1. A.D. Games

Unless they’re firing or hiring a coach, we don’t notice athletic directors. In 2021, we did. And how.

Two incredible dominoes toppled in July.

After changing Creighton and Omaha since 1994, Bruce Rasmussen shockingly stepped down. And Trev Alberts, after dismissing speculation for years, left UNO for Nebraska.

Individually, both of these would be the lead story of the year. Both occurred within weeks.

What would Creighton do to follow up Rasmussen’s epic run? How would UNO build on Alberts’ transformation to Division I?

Creighton found Marcus Blossom on the east coast. UNO went across town to get Adrian Dowell.

And all three of our major college sports teams had new directions and futures — at a time when college athletics couldn’t be more challenging or evolving.

Whatever lies ahead, we’ll look back at 2021 as the year it began.

2. Creighton History

Jays men’s basketball made their first Sweet 16 appearance in the modern NCAA era. A few months later, the program went on NCAA probation for the first time.

Oh yes, and there was that "plantation" comment back in February.

It was a rollercoaster of emotions for Jays fans in 2021. Caught in the middle was a historically superb Creighton team — one of the great teams in school history.

The 2020-21 Jays had to grind out a season impacted by COVID-19, played games in front of mostly empty arenas, and made NCAA history in an NCAA tourney bubble in Indianapolis.

When the season was over, the team disbanded, going home after a tough year. It didn’t seem fair. This was a team that should have gotten a celebration, taken a bow before the city. I’ll always remember them, but also everything they went through.

3. Bolt Ball

The promise of Will Bolt — the hire that Bill Moos got right (so far) — arrived like a warm spring in 2021.

Nebraska baseball won the Big Ten regular-season title with room to spare. Clutch pitching and relentless hitting paved the way.

Husker Nation watched on ESPN2 as the season ended with a bitter loss in Game 3 of the regional against Arkansas and Bolt’s mentor, Dave Van Horn.

But the disappointment was overwhelmed by a sense of pride. Nebraska baseball hadn’t felt this alive in over a decade. They were back.

4. State of Volleyball

John Cook’s Huskers saved the day around Lincoln, as they usually do.

After some hard knocks early in the season, with freshmen cutting teeth against a brutal schedule, the ladies mesmerized the state and took everyone on a magic carpet ride.

They went all the way to the final set of the national championship match against Wisconsin. The keepsake was a regional victory over host Texas that Nebraskans won’t ever forget.

And there was Creighton, too. Of course. The Jays won another Big East title and hosted another NCAA regional. It’s becoming habit. Now, to reach higher.

UNO also got in on the fun, falling just short of an NCAA bid that would have given us three teams in the dance. You can see that day is coming. Soon.

5. As the Frost Turns

Nebraska football usually tops the bill on this list. But Husker football isn’t very interesting these days, save for the head coach.

After leading the charge against the Big Ten to play football in 2020, Frost continued to make headlines.

There was the story about trying to back out of the Oklahoma game. An NCAA investigation, where Frost stood awkwardly next to his new boss, Alberts.

Meanwhile, the football was better but still not good enough. By November, Frost was the subject of a fire-him-keep-him debate among fans.

He’ll be back, but he had to fire four assistants — all part of his UCF staff — and promise to become a CEO leader. The coach swallowed a lot of pride in 2021. Now, will he grow?

This story figures to rank a lot higher in 2022.

6. Dysfunction, meet Trev Alberts

We were greeted in mid-June with the stunning news that Bill Moos was resigning from Nebraska. The man who hired Frost, Fred Hoiberg and Will Bolt, left by mutual agreement. But he was clearly sent packing.

The bizarre nature of the exit, Moos' comments on the way out and the tales of his disconnect with the department spoke of the dysfunction of NU athletics.

A little more than a month later, Alberts had the job and was at Big Ten football media days in Indianapolis, talking standards to the media. Then Alberts dismissed Frost's chief of staff. And then he was suddenly everywhere, at most every Husker event. And then meeting with Frost every Sunday as a mentor.

The job is just beginning. But Alberts seemed to do more in six months than most men before him.

7. Stark Vegas, Nebraska

The crowds were back in 2021. From Memorial Stadium to the CHI Health Center to Baxter Arena and all the fields and stadiums and gyms in the state.

There were some masks — COVID hasn’t left. But the noises returned. Loud noises. The explosions of passion that come from a touchdown pass or fast-break or power play goal.

It was the closest thing to normal we could ask for, and for me, it culminated at the College World Series.

The carnival returned to downtown Omaha, and so did the people. It wasn’t perfect. NC State was sent home with a COVID outbreak while on the verge of making the championship series.

Enter Mississippi State. The Bulldogs and their fans turned the CWS into a raucous party and invited all of Omaha. MSU fans were a force of nature that lifted the CWS atmosphere to a historic level. Also, it felt normal. Thanks, Dawgs, we needed that.

8. Pinnacle of Hoops

A spaceship landed on Pinnacle Bank Arena last March. Out stepped the species known as Nebraska high school boys basketball in 2021.

Hoops has undergone a boom in the state and around Omaha in recent years, with the talent and money and coaching leading the way.

It was just a matter of time when it would arrive with an explosion. That moment came last March at the Nebraska Class A boys basketball finals.

Of course, it centered around Bellevue West and Chucky Hepburn and Millard North and Hunter Sallis. They led a group of local stars that rivaled any group to ever come out of Nebraska.

These kids turned Pinnacle Bank Arena into some sort of time machine, where the present looked like the future and vice versa.

It actually started the night before, as the Thunderbirds outlasted Creighton Prep, 95-94 in a triple-overtime thriller that had fans looking for oxygen masks.

Then the irrepressible Hepburn met the irresistible Sallis in a rematch of their 2020 final (won by B-West). This time Sallis and Co. cut down the nets after another overtime game, for good measure.

Hepburn and Sallis then waved goodbye as they headed off to big-time college hoops. Goodbye? This felt like the beginning.

9. Power Play

Hockey players are different. When there’s adversity, they dive in. When things get tough, they smile.

So it should not have been any surprise that, during the uneven COVID season, UNO hockey stepped up in a big way.

First, UNO volunteered to host a NCHC bubble to start the season, with all teams staying in Omaha and playing league games at Baxter Arena for three weeks in December.

Mike Gabinet’s club went 6-3-1 in that bubble, setting themselves up for a second half that included two wins over Denver and two over North Dakota.

That led to their first NCAA tourney bid since 2015. And though the Mavs lost to Minnesota, the season was a big win.

10 (A). Wonders at Werner

The traffic returned to Highway 370 and Werner Park last year. And the people saw history.

On July 20, the Kansas City Royals sent Omaha Storm Chasers a present, promoting their top prospect, Bobby Witt Jr., to Omaha for the rest of the season.

For the rest of the summer, Chasers fans got a nightly show from Witt’s abundant talents. In 62 games with Omaha, Witt hit .285/.352/.581 with 17 home runs, 46 RBI’s and 15 stolen bases. All while playing terrific shortstop and signing autographs.

We won’t understand exactly what we saw until Witt’s career unfolds. But it felt big.

Meanwhile, Gary Green’s other local franchise, Union Omaha, turned Werner into a soccer fan’s paradise. On Nov. 13, the Owls won the USL League One title in front of 5,521 — in only their second season.

10 (B). Fore

Omaha Country Club had another big name champion, as Jim Furyk conquered the U.S. Senior Open, with legendary caddy Mike “Fluff” Cowan lugging his bag up and down OCC’s terrain.

A few weeks later, the Pinnacle Bank Championship climbed its own mountain at Indian Creek Golf Club. The PBC solidified itself as a staple on the Korn Ferry tour — and in the Omaha market — with the Golf Channel televising as the top 25 players received their PGA Tour cards.

Here are my favorite columns from 2021, the ones I enjoyed doing the most

» The Old Pros. Last June I interviewed veteran golf pros Don Germer and Tony Pesavento in the locker room at Omaha Country Club.

It wasn’t so much an interview, though, as the two pros just told stories. I could have listened all day to their tales about golf and what life in Omaha was like back in the day.

» The 1974 Creighton basketball team. All I had to do was ask Tom Apke and Ted Wuebben questions and they did the rest.

I learned so much about Eddie Sutton and Creighton and Omaha back in 1974.

And I heard from a lot of CU fans who said there was a lot in there they never knew. When you hear that, those are always my favorite kinds of columns.

I actually interviewed the Millard North boy’s basketball coach in February 2020, just before COVID hit. The column never ran. So a year later I got a second shot, updated the interview, and wrote it.

Cannon is one of those old-school characters who knows everyone in town. We knew a lot of the same people. I felt like I was sitting in Shirley’s Diner or the Holiday lounge when I was talking to him.

» A phone interview with Barry Alvarez. This idea came from our sports editor, Sam McKewon, and his instinct was right on.

I spoke to Alvarez during his last week as Wisconsin's athletic director and he was full of stories and opinions on everything, including Nebraska.

» Matt Hoskinson. I’ve known Hoss since he played for Milt Tenopir in 1997, and now that he’s a football dad, he’s the same guy.

When I called him to talk about his friend Scott Frost and the state of the program, I knew he would be candid. He was a little extra candid, with a purpose pitch for Frost to digest.

People ask me if I mind someone using my column to send a message to someone else. Not at all.

» Adrian Martinez at Wisconsin. The Nov. 20 game turned out to be his last one as a Husker and I felt like we saw his entire career in that three hour space. That it ended on a “might have been” play that could have been pass interference was poetic in a way.

Martinez turned and looked back at the field as he left, and hugged a Wisconsin security guard and I’ll never forget any of it.

» Talking to Trev Alberts. Twice.

Once, in his office with the A.D. showing me the Bill Moos fireplace and the Steve Pederson shower.

One of the great things about Alberts being at NU is that he can open up about his passion for college football and Nebraska. He really couldn’t do that at UNO. Every time he speaks you feel like you see a window into what he’s about to do at Nebraska.

Here are my top stories to watch in 2022 (If I leave anyone out, you can tell me all about it in 2023)

» Scott Frost the CEO.

Mark Whipple’s offense and quarterback. Special teams. Trev Alberts. Bowl or bust?

» Go Big Fred.

There’s grumbling out there. All eyes will be on Fred Hoiberg in 2022 to see how his team rebounds — pun intended — from a disappointing start and what adjustments he makes in the off-season to start winning.

Can he keep the core of this team together? Is this an ill-fated hire? The next year feels big.

» NCAA volleyball Final Four.

Nebraska is set up to make another Final Four run and maybe more if super seniors return. That will be the expectation and John Cook will embrace it.

But I’ll also throw Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth’s Creighton team in here. The Jays are NCAA regulars but have gotten stuck on the first weekend. Next year looks like a perfect time to get unstuck.

» Big Year, Bud Crawford.

It looks like Omaha’s Champ could move to a new promoter.

Can he find one to make the Errol Spence fight? Bob Arum appeared to be cutting ties, saying he’s okay with Crawford moving on. Could be a crossroads year for the rest of Bud’s career.

» Nebraska baseball.

What’s next? With the Big Ten baseball tournament back, can the Huskers win it with about 20,000 of their closest friends on hand? Can the Bolt Bunch host a regional? Will Rob Childress walk out to the mound?

» Nebraska women’s basketball.

Can Amy Williams lead the Huskers back to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2018 — and win a tourney game for the first time since 2015? With the men’s program struggling, will crowds follow?

» Big Ten Wrestling in Lincoln.

Pinnacle Bank Arena will be quite the scene in early March as the Big Ten wrestling championships take over the Haymarket.

The Big Ten is full of elite wrestlers but the star attraction will be Minnesota heavyweight Gable Steveson, a 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist who has signed a pro contract with WWE. Steveson is using his extra year of eligibility and has returned under an NIL deal.

» Creighton men's hoops and UNO pucks.

The future looks bright. Is the future now?

» A.D. moves.

Adrian Dowell, Marcus Blossom and Trev Alberts all will have a year under their belts going into 2022-23.

What sort of moves will they make? How will they begin to shape the departments in their image?

We’ll be watching.

» COVID-19.

We’re not out of the woods and it’s beginning to impact our games again. Let’s be safe out there.

