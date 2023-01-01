Shatel: My top 10 stories of 2022

It was a year where doors closed and others opened.

A year that tested faith and in other places renewed it.

A year where we bid farewell to old heroes and greeted the possibility of new ones.

Here are my top 10 sports stories of 2022:

1. Trev Alberts.

This was a transformational year for the Nebraska Athletic Director and former Husker All-America. In 2022, Alberts became the official steward of Husker football.

The program needed it. Nebraska football has lacked definition and a long-term plan that makes sense in the Big Ten. In two moves, Alberts gave NU both.

The firing of Scott Frost wasn’t bold. But Alberts did it after the third week, a move that cost several million but gave the AD a head start on finding a successor.

That allowed him time to pursue Matt Rhule and do what it took to land his first choice by Thanksgiving weekend.

History will decide if Alberts made the right choice. But his decisive moves and clear direction for the future — and his ability to communicate it to the fan base — were what Nebraska needed.

From NIL to Memorial Stadium renovation, these are important times at NU. Alberts showed in 2022, he won’t sit back and watch.

2. Matt Rhule

The 34th head football coach in Nebraska history and the sixth since Tom Osborne will be a bigger story in 2023.

But his hiring on Nov. 26 brought an energy and even a credibility to the end of a sixth straight losing season.

Energy? Rhule addressed his introductory news conference like a preacher at the pulpit. His command of NU history and what has worked here in the past had former players nodding in agreement.

He then attacked December in a blitz of recruiting trips and Twitter emojis that captivated the fan base. And he put together a respectable class, keeping several players at home.

Any new Husker football coach is a story of the year. But so far Rhule, a builder who won at Temple and Baylor, sounds and acts different. Now all eyes are on 2023.

3. Mickey Joseph

The former Husker quarterback went from popular receivers coach to captivating the Nebraska football fan base as interim coach after Frost was fired.

He took over a mess and turned out a team that played hard for him and was in every game except Michigan. Joseph went 3-6 but there was a sizable group of fans campaigning for him to get the permanent job.

Joseph didn’t have a chance. But after he led the Huskers to an emotional final win at Iowa, he seemed to have transformed himself into a head coaching candidate for other jobs.

But the headlines didn’t stop with football. Joseph was arrested and charged with felony assault. NU cut ties with him.

4. Mac’s Extension

When Creighton signed basketball coach Greg McDermott to a four-year extension and raise last March, it made sense for the second-winningest coach in CU history.

But the situation wasn’t without drama. There had been a lot of speculation in Creighton circles that Mac, with a new athletic director, might decide to leave a job he had for 12 years.

The future looked bright and blue when Mac signed the extension a week after nearly going to a second straight Sweet 16 with an overachieving young team.

It was Mac’s best coaching job. And he had good reason to come back: an extremely talented team that could take a coach deep into March, perhaps to a Final Four.

Mac’s return brought a calm to an athletic department in heavy flux. Mac’s 13th year makes him the second-longest tenured coach in CU history, behind Dana Altman (16 seasons).

The 13th year might be his most challenging. And rewarding. Stay tuned in 2023.

5. A New Fred

Fred Hoiberg was given the same lifeline that Trev Alberts extended to Scott Frost. But Hoiberg is doing more with it.

Hoiberg’s first three seasons were a disappointing mix of transfers, COVID-19 and disastrous losses. When the coach said he was remaking the program in an image of defense and hustle, eyes rolled.

Nobody’s laughing now. Except for Hoiberg. He brought in a group of blue collar transfers, led by Sam Griesel. Their defense and hard work have changed the entire vibe at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

It’s not perfect. There's been an extreme swing from offense to defense. But it showed a new dimension to Hoiberg’s coaching arsenal.

Now look what 2022 brought: decisive wins over rivals Creighton and Iowa.

And a fan base eager for 2023.

6. A Farewell to Giants

In 2022, we lost several pillars of our sports heritage. Men who not only moved us, they changed the way we watched our games and our teams.

There was Marlin Briscoe, the “Magician” from south Omaha who dazzled us at Caniglia Field and went on to make history in the American Football League and National Football League.

And Ron Stander, the “Bluffs Butcher,” the local ring warrior who brought Joe Frazier to Omaha in 1972 for a bout of a lifetime. Smokin' Joe prevailed, but Stander became a legend.

And Jack Payne, our narrator, the voice of summer (College World Series) and fall (Husker football), whose style was like settling into an easy chair.

And Paul Silas, the classy chairman of the boards at Creighton, an all-time legend in blue before he carved his NBA legend in Boston green.

I would add Charlie Greene, the 1968 Gold Medalist sprinter from NU. And Rex Ekwall, the gentleman Husker basketball scorer and loyal NU booster.

Thank you, gents. It won’t be the same without you.

7. A Maverick comes home.

UNO athletic director Adrian Dowell’s hiring of Chris Crutchfield as men’s basketball coach looked like a pretty savvy move.

For starters, “Crutch” had experience working for Lon Kruger at Oklahoma and Dana Altman at Oregon.

He would have big-time recruiting connections.

But it was his other connection that created a splash in the UNO community. Crutchfield played both football and basketball for Mav legends Sandy Buda and Bob Hanson. It figured to bring alumni back into the fold, including former football players.

Crutchfield was hired to fill Baxter Arena and win. He should have a chance to do both.

8. Jays make a run

The spotlight always shines bright on Creighton men’s basketball. But for one week each, Creighton men’s soccer and women’s basketball teams captivated our attention.

Led by dynamic local star Duncan McGuire, Johnny Torres’ soccer Jays made a run to the program’s first NCAA College Cup since 2012.

Last March, Iowa native Jim Flanery and his Jays won big NCAA tourney games over Iowa and Iowa State. CU’s ladies suddenly found themselves one win from the Final Four.

In each case, the magic ended. But it was a nice reminder that there’s a lot going on at CU.

9. A Class A Rivalry

High school football rarely enters this list, but Gretna and Westside earned an exception. And how.

The two played for the Class A state football title in consecutive years at Memorial Stadium. Both times with high drama.

Gretna won in 2021, but had its title stripped away by the NSAA in January of 2022. Many fingers pointed at Westside for turning them in.

That was the backdrop of this year’s rematch. But the memory quickly faded as an epic football game unfolded. This time, Westside won on the last play.

And we’ll remember these two schools for giving us great football and a historic show.

10. Bud’s Farewell?

It wasn’t Errol Spence in Las Vegas. But Bud Crawford’s only fight in 2022 was memorable because it could have been his last in his hometown.

Omaha’s Champ knocked out challenger David Avanesyan in the sixth round with a brutal right. But what the bout lacked in theatrics it made up for in emotion.

Before the fight, Crawford strongly hinted that this would be his last one in Omaha. The fans came out and made it memorable.

Now they’re waiting to see if 2023 will be more memorable for the Champ.

Omaha World-Herald best videos of 2022