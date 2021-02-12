Shatel: Omaha Storm Chasers games now may have a East Coast baseball flavor

The Toledo Mud Hens are coming to Omaha this summer. Think of the "Max Klinger Night" possibilities.
The Omaha Storm Chasers are now in Triple A East with the Durham Bulls. Somewhere, Martie Cordaro is reaching out to Kevin Costner.
Friday was a big news day and good news day for the Omaha Storm Chasers, along with fans of the Yankees and Red Sox in the region.
Major League Baseball released its reorganization of minor-league baseball. Here are the highlights:
» The Storm Chasers remain the Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. That wasn't a surprise.
» The Chasers were moved into something called Triple-A East, along with long-time chums Iowa and Louisville. But they will now play in the same East-Midwest division as Columbus (Indians), Indianapolis (Pirates), St. Paul (Twins) and Toledo (Tigers).
Gone is the Pacific Coast League. Most of the teams from the PCL have been relocated to Triple A West.
And that means games at Werner Park may have a decided East Coast baseball flavor.
Among the teams in Triple A East are Scranton/Wilkes-Barre — affiliate of the New York Yankees. And the Worcester Red Sox and Syracuse Mets. Don't be surprised to see Super Mets fan Gary Green, the Chasers owner, at the Mets-Chasers series.
Omaha baseball fans will have to introduce themselves to the Gwinett Stripers (Braves), Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Marlins) and the LeHigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies).
However don't expect to see Jumbo Shrimp hanging out in Werner Park this summer. Because of the pandemic, this year's schedule is likely to include more Midwest teams, though it's still not clear how many games the Chasers will play. MLB is expected to release a schedule soon.
"We don't have any idea what our schedule will be like — we'll find out in the next week," Chasers President Martie Cordaro said on Friday. "We've been told it will be more regionalized, to maximize more bus travel in the ongoing pandemic. The goal this year is to play as many games as possible."
That's okay. There will be plenty of time to sort the fallout from these changes. No matter who they play, the Chasers were adamant (and hopeful) of continuing their 50-plus year affiliation with the Royals. When MLB first took over MILB, there was no guarantee of anything.
The bottom line is, there will be a schedule. And there will be baseball this year.
After an all-too-quiet last summer, we'll take what we can get.