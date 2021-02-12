Shatel: Omaha Storm Chasers games now may have an East Coast baseball flavor

The Toledo Mud Hens are coming to Omaha this summer. Think of the "Max Klinger Night" possibilities.

The Omaha Storm Chasers are now in Triple A East with the Durham Bulls. Somewhere, Martie Cordaro is reaching out to Kevin Costner.

Friday was a big news day and good news day for the Omaha Storm Chasers, along with fans of the Yankees and Red Sox in the region.

Major League Baseball released its reorganization of minor-league baseball. Here are the highlights:

» The Storm Chasers remain the Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. That wasn't a surprise.

» The Chasers were moved into something called Triple-A East, along with long-time chums Iowa and Louisville. But they will now play in the same East-Midwest division as Columbus (Indians), Indianapolis (Pirates), St. Paul (Twins) and Toledo (Tigers).

Gone is the Pacific Coast League. Most of the teams from the PCL have been relocated to Triple A West.

And that means games at Werner Park may have a decided East Coast baseball flavor.