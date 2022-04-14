Shatel: Q&A with Gary Green, the owner of the Storm Chasers and Union Omaha

Gary Green bought the Rookie of the Year Award. Then the winner showed up.

Green is Mr. Met. Mets fan. Mets collector. When he saw his hero Darryl Strawberry’s ROY Award up in an auction, he bought it. Of course he did.

Then one day at another show, Strawberry was there signing autographs. He was introduced to Green.

“He has your Rookie of the Year Award, Darryl,” said the poor chap who introduced him to Green.

Strawberry stood up, hovering over Green.

“Where did you get that?!” Strawberry asked. “That was stolen from my mother’s house.”

Green, good in the clutch, looked up and said, “You deserve it, not me. I’m going to give it to you.”

That’s Old School.

That’s Omaha’s pro sports owner. Green, who owns the Storm Chasers and Union Omaha, is every bit of both.

He has the passion for baseball’s old-world tradition. And the intrigue and wonder of professional soccer — which many think will overtake baseball in this country.

Green is proof you can appreciate both.

He grew up in Great Neck, New York, a suburb of Long Island 12 miles from Citi Field, home of the Mets.

Green got his love of baseball from his dad, a Brooklyn Dodgers fan. When his parents separated early in his childhood, Green’s father moved down the street from Tug McGraw, who was leading the Mets to the 1973 World Series.

Green was hooked.

At 26, he started a cleaning company called Alliance Building Services. It boomed. It expanded to providing security.

Alliance tripled in size after the 9/11 attacks in New York City.

Several years later, Green put his money into his baseball passion. He and friend Larry Botel bought a minor league team in Connecticut and moved it to Richmond, Virginia — which had just lost its team.

A few years later, Green was approached about buying a team in Omaha.

Now he owns the Storm Chasers, Richmond Flying Squirrels and Montgomery Biscuits, Double-A team of Tampa Bay.

Old School: He bought the publication Baseball America to keep it going.

New School: He wants to build a soccer stadium in Omaha, preferably close to the younger, passionate fans.

And there was the time he tried to bring an NBA G League team to Omaha.

Green and I spoke about that and more at Werner Park on Tuesday before the Chasers’ home opener.

Q: Why did you want to be a sports owner?

A: “I feel like every fan’s dream is to own a team. And that, to me, is a theme I try to remember as an owner. When I can get close to the fans and they get closer to the team, the team becomes more important. They’re going to come visit us and spend time here.”

Green says he met former Mets owner Fred Wilpon and New York Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky. Both gave him advice on how to connect with fans.

“Ledecky is the owner I want to be,” Green said. “He is with the fans, not in the suite. I want to be in the berm or in the Down Draught (center-field bar at Werner). You got to be the owner in the middle of the action and not in your ivory tower looking down on everything.

“Bill Veeck (longtime baseball owner and promoter) has a great line: You can count on the fan that is the farthest from the action to be the fan with the most baseball knowledge. I love going to Down Draught and telling them that.”

Q: Is there a story in your buying the Storm Chasers?

A: “A broker got hold of me and said, 'I can get you in touch with Warren Buffett if you’re interested.' In my head I said, 'People pay $3 million for that meeting.' So if I’m interested, I just paid $3 million.

“I met with Buffett in his office. I had my list of demands and negotiating points, because this was going to be a story I told my kids and grandkids, how I negotiated with the great Warren Buffett.

“I sat in his office, leaned back in his couch and we talked about baseball for an hour and a half.

“I felt comfortable within one minute. We didn’t discuss any parts of the deal. We talked about his first game his father took him to, and my first game. We looked at his memorabilia, talked baseball and why we loved the game.

“He was testing me, to make sure I was not someone coming into Omaha to make money, that I was a true baseball fan.

“He got up and said, 'I’ll sell the team to you.’ I said, 'Wow, that was a baseball test and I passed.’ Did you see the movie 'Diner?' That was kind of like the Baltimore Colts test.”

Q: What’s the state of baseball right now?

A: “I just spoke to the (Chaser) employees. And I said we hear a lot of crap about what’s wrong with baseball. But minor league is about what’s right and what we do is what’s right about the game.

“You’re part of that and you should be proud of being part of what’s right about baseball because you carry that with you.

“I’ve talked with people at MLB. They know what’s wrong with the game. They know there needs to be more contact, more action. They know a triple is more exciting than a home run. They know shifts are hurting the game.

“There’s this tug of war with the traditionalists who say the game shouldn’t change and the younger people who say we need to propel the game to keep people interested.

“The NFL and NBA changed rules to get more scoring. MLB has to change some rules.”

Green says he likes the seven-inning doubleheaders and the runner at second to start extra innings. Getting rid of the shift. Keeping the pitch clock.

But what he thinks is the key element of attracting new fans will be the hardest for the sport.

“Used to be if you played something you watched,” Green said. “Now if you bet on something, you watch.

“Baseball has had a very slow adoption to gambling. But also, the pace of the game doesn’t lend itself to betting as much as basketball or football.”

Green says he doesn’t see wagering on minor league games ever happening because “it’s too easy for players — a lot of them aren’t making a lot of money — to do something. Especially on prop bets.”

Q: Could Omaha support a major league team?

A: “Omaha would come and support it. The question is, to what level?

“Kansas City is one of the smallest major league markets in the country and Omaha is a lot smaller than Kansas City. I just don’t think we have the demographics to support it. Just like we have the demographics to support USL but not an MLS team.”

Q: How did you get involved in bringing USL to Omaha?

A: “The USL wanted to come here and wanted us to do it. Initially they wanted an affiliation with Sporting Kansas City.

“We both decided not to do that. I thought it was more important to have players in the market that connect with fans instead of being shuffled to KC.

“It’s fun. It’s different to employ the players, have them under contract. With the Storm Chasers, we run the business. With the soccer team, we hire the coach and players.”

Q: Are you looking to build a new facility for Union Omaha? And where?

A: “Can’t really talk about that. If you look at Sporting, they played in a place called T-Bones Stadium and drew 5,000. They moved to a soccer-only facility and draw 22,000 to 23,000 a game. There’s a history and track record of teams moving to their own facility and the popularity blows up.”

Q: I heard that you once tried to get G League in Omaha.

A: “We negotiated with the NBA, had a letter signed. We met with someone with the Denver Nuggets. They seemed interested. Then we never heard from them again.

“A month or two later, (NBA Commissioner) Adam Silver said that only NBA teams can own their G League teams. So we were off the table.

“That would have been fun. We figured the break even for that would have been 3,000 a game. We looked at Ralston and Baxter.”

Q: You live in New York. How often do you come to Omaha?

A: "I’m in Omaha once a month. I stay at the Cottonwood (Hotel). I love it.”

Old School.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.