First downs and second guesses:

“Unplug the Ump!”

I’m a sucker for baseball. It’s the sport of my youth. I live for Opening Day. But I’m part of a dwindling demographic.

That's why the lords of baseball scramble each year to save the sport and make it more appealing to the younger generations.

If you want to know where the sport is going, head to Werner Park. Triple A baseball is where experiments take place.

The one this year is a doozy.

Are you ready for robot umpires?

Beginning with the May 2 Louisville series, the ABS System will be live from atop Werner Park.

That’s the Automated Ball and Strike System. It’s a tablet-like device that sits on top of the press box and calls the balls and strikes.

An ABS official in the press box reads each pitch result and relays it to the umpire behind the plate.

For Storm Chasers games this year, the ABS will call balls and strikes for part of the season and be used for replay for another.

The ballpark song “Three Blind Mice” will soon be replaced by “She Blinded Me With Science.”

When did we come to expect officials and umpires to be spotlessly perfect? They’re not. But the human element is essential to sports.

What’s next? Robot players and coaches?

Baseball has survived world wars, pandemics and the brother-in-law in “Field Of Dreams.” It will be fine.

But it’s quickly becoming a game I don’t recognize.

For instance, this is the first year that Omaha Triple-A games will not be on local radio. All Chasers games will be streamed live through Mixir.

Please tell me they’ll still have peanuts and the best hat selection in minor-league baseball.

Thank goodness for one familiar face: manager Mike Jirschele, back for his 15th season as Omaha manager.

Not all at once. “Jirsch” started as Omaha Royals manager in 1995. Along the way he spent six seasons as third base coach for the Kansas City Royals and won a world championship in 2015.

The Wisconsin native is Omaha’s Crash Davis and it’s good to have him back. Jirschele is two wins from 1,000 as Omaha manager. Maybe one day he’ll run for mayor.

First, I want to see him argue with the robot.

The pitching clock

The pitch clock that has major-league baseball upside down has been at Werner Park since 2015.

Most Omaha fans are used to it. Chasers President Martie Cordaro is getting there.

Cordaro said one Omaha game lasted one hour and 56 minutes last season. As someone who wants fans to eat and drink and shop, Cordaro said that’s too fast.

The average game time last season was between 2:20 and 2:40, Cordaro said. He can live with that. But he prefers around three hours.

Pro and college football games all take over three hours. But there’s always action. Baseball had too much down time between pitches, in the batter’s box, doing whatever.

The pitching clock has been a good change so far. But baseball shouldn’t go too fast. It’s best played at a natural, fluid pace.

“I’m curious how the post-season will go,” Cordaro said. “When you think of some of the epic playoff at-bats, sometimes a six- or seven-pitch at-bat that takes five minutes is critical to the drama. It’s hard to imagine what that’s going to be like.”

New Chasers' third base coach?

I’d like to see Jirschele hire Alex Gordon to be his third base coach.

Get it, Royals fans?

On March Madness

» There are some Creighton fans I know who would have liked to have had a robot official at the San Diego State game.

» Meanwhile, folks watching the NCAA women’s championship game were complaining about the officials and players’ taunting.

Ladies, looks like you’ve arrived.

» The latest Final Four was a pivotal moment for women’s college basketball. Caitlin Clark was a magnet for casual viewers of the women’s game and she delivered. Sunday's final drew 9.9 million viewers — more than the Orange and Sugar Bowls.

Some will disagree but the taunting stuff is good for the game — in that it will help grow the audience. A lot of folks will be back next year.

Including Caitlin.

Shereef in the portal

Creighton guard Shereef Mitchell entered the portal on Monday.

I know some people in Omaha who think the young man would look good in Omaha Maverick black and red.

CU gets Traudt

Did Greg McDermott, the master of the portal, strike gold again?

Isaac Traudt, the 6-10 forward from Grand Island, is a different transfer in that he’s got four years left. Like getting a big-time recruit who’s had one year of development.

Trading Traudt for Kaluma?

Some wonder if Traudt’s arrival means the departure of Arthur Kaluma?

We shall see. April 23 is the deadline for early entry into the NBA draft.

Kaluma and at least three of his teammates might test the NBA waters this spring and there’s no shortage of opinions out there on whether they should or not. Don’t ask me. I’m not that smart.

Here’s what I know: It doesn’t matter what you or I think about players being “ready.” What matters is what they and their family think. And, of course, the NBA.

The NBA might want some of these young men now just to put them in the G League and let them grow.

However, players now have a legitimate choice thanks to NIL money that in some cases pays more than an NBA team would pay them.

Good luck on those decisions, gents.

Sallis' ticket to NBA?

After two seasons, I have to think playing time and a path to the NBA are big on Hunter Sallis’ wish list.

I know a coach in Lincoln who can offer him both.

Back for year five

High Five to both Jaz Shelley and Jack Randl, back for year five for NU women’s hoops and Omaha hockey.

One more and I’m outta here

Rory McIlroy picks up a green jacket this week.

And his good friend Tiger Woods finishes in the top 15.