Shatel: Stephen Ames is Senior Open's first-round co-leader, but his caddy got the attention

Troy Martin is your co-leader after the first round of the U.S. Senior Open.

Oh, sorry, Stephen Ames. Yes, you actually shot the five-under 65 that is tied atop the leaderboard. Right. You are the player. Martin is the caddy.

But here in the Big O, Martin is the celebrity.

As Ames was rolling in putts at Omaha Country Club like Ty Webb — nanananana — the Danny Noonan part of the duo was attracting the attention.

A nice gallery followed along as Ames assaulted the back nine. But whom were they following?

“It was neat,” said Martin, a Millard North grad and veteran caddy who lives year-round in Omaha.

“I kind of feel bad because you want your golfer to be the man, but I had so many well-wishers out there. It was kind of unusual. I saw people from all over, high school friends out there.”

Ames got a glimpse of Martin’s local connections earlier this week.

Ames and his wife, Kelly, are staying with Troy and Mary Martin in west Omaha — the “basement suite,” as Ames put it.