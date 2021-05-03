Shatel: Storm Chasers' return is reason to celebrate after last year's toll on baseball

“Does (Jaquez) Yant remind you of Jerome Bettis?” — Larry Podojil

Let’s let him play some games, Larry. But this young freight train is right on time.

The walk-on freshman running back is listed at 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, but some NU coaches swear he’s 255. What everyone knows is he's a load to tackle and the kind of big-body back Frost hasn't had since Devine Ozigbo. And if he can lead the transformation of the run game, Mr. Yant will be making his own name next season.

“When does pressure come to relieve some assistant coaches?” — Chris Andersen

Frost actually made a couple of changes after his first two seasons. Frost likes his staff and is loyal, but if this season falls short of .500 and a bowl, there will be heat.

Here’s my take: I think this is still a potentially good college football staff. I think it caught lightning in a bottle at UCF and has had to grow up in a hurry in a good coaching conference. They haven't been nearly good enough and have to get better. Getting good players and more of them always helps.

I think they’re going to get there. But this is a big year for that timetable.