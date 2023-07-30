It was near 11:30 p.m. The fight was long over and Terence 'Bud' Crawford had spoken to Jim Gray and carried his collection of belts out of the ring and into the Las Vegas night.
But the crowd at Clancy’s in West Omaha wasn’t going anywhere.
They were in an Omaha mood.
Suddenly the song “Sweet Caroline” came on over the speakers. And a bar full of euphoric, celebrating fans began singing along.
It’s a song usually played there after Creighton men's basketball wins, one patron said. So it was fitting.
It was an Omaha kind of night.
Bud’s town.
Bud Crawford, an Omaha native son, could run for mayor today. But why bother? He’s already the king.
He’s the pride of Omaha and that pride was swelling on a night when Crawford beat welterweight rival Errol Spence with a TKO in the ninth round of their title bout at the MGM.
This was the fight of Crawford’s life, his shot under the brightest lights of the sport. And you could feel the magnetic waves all over the city, pulling casual fans to a TV and Bud’s team.
There was a city-wide party going on Saturday. From the “Let It Fly” bar at 10th and Capitol (where there was no room inside so spectators watched and cheered from the sidewalk) to Blue Chip Lounge in Northwest Omaha to Clancy’s and everywhere in-between.
You paid the cover because this was Bud and this was Bud history and Omaha history.
You could feel the vibe all over town. My undercard event came at the Orpheum, and between Keb’ Mo’ and his sweet steel guitar and Boz Skaggs’ bluesy tones, I couldn’t help noticing the crowd in the waiting areas talking Bud like he was the main event.
Seemingly everywhere you went on Saturday night, Bud was there, bringing a city together to cheer for our sports franchise.
He’s the hero that Omaha — and Nebraska — need right now. Crawford isn’t just a champion, he always delivers and does it with class and unbending work ethic and an understated demeanor.
He’s truly a Nebraska classic, and you wonder how many towns around the state had the fight on in the downtown bars and legion clubs. People love a winner. Especially when that winner is home-grown.
Crawford reminded us that there’s nothing like a championship fight to stop time and traffic and attract everyone to be part of the scene. But as the crowd at Clancy's reminded, getting louder and crazier every time Spence was knocked down: There's also nothing like watching the local favorite kick butt on the biggest stage.
At some point on Saturday night, there were twitter posts from Creighton basketball coach Greg McDermott, UNO’s Chris Crutchfield and Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule commenting on the fight.
Perfect. Crawford wears red, blue and black. He’s an Omaha everyman, and every fan, and don’t forget the red jacket he sports with “Nebraska” over the image of a goat.
GOAT, indeed.
We’ll let the boxing pundits debate where to put Crawford in the discussion of all-time legends. He’s 40-0 with 31 knockouts and though he’s stuck in an era devoid of all-time greats, he just faced his most worthy challenger and put him on the mat for the first time in his career three times.
Crawford appeared to go with a typical game plan against Spence, patiently feeling out the fight early, taking Spence’s shots, before kicking into gear and getting stronger.
It was a transformational performance for Crawford, because of the stage and the opponent and today there are no more boxing types doubting the man’s prowess or credentials.
He’s an all-time fighter. Best of his era. Stand him up against the greats.
Even better: engrave him on that Omaha Mount Rushmore of sports legends.
Bob Gibson. Gale Sayers. Bob Boozer. Marlin Briscoe. Johnny Rodgers. They are all from the same exclusive North Omaha neighborhood of sports icons.
And now Bud Crawford.
He was already in that group, of course. And many had his mug high atop a Mount Rushmore of local sports greats before Saturday night.
Understood. But Crawford’s status was elevated, if possible, on Saturday because he won his biggest fight on the biggest stage.
He joins Gibson (two-time World Series champion), Boozer (NBA champion and Olympic Gold Medal) and Rodgers (college football national champion) with that swag.
You better believe the great ones keep score on championships, and now Bud has some serious swag — a dominant performance on his biggest stage.
I’ve already overheard an argument about whether Crawford is the greatest athlete to come out of Nebraska.
Gibson pitched in three World Series, and in 1964 pitched three times (including game seven on two days rest) to lead St. Louis over the Mickey Mantle Yankees. Rodgers won a Heisman and made arguably the two most important plays in the Game of the Century.
Crawford stood in the boxing cauldron against gloves of steel in the other corner and dominated his fight.
It’s all legendary stuff but the cool thing for me is that the other North Omaha greats did their thing back in the 1960’s. Sixty years later, Crawford is adding to the story.
The story isn’t finished yet.
Spence indicated after the fight that he will activate a clause in the contract for a rematch — which reportedly has to take place in 2023. So speculation has begun that it will take place in December.
Dang. I guess that rules out Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Wherever and whomever Crawford fights next, you can be sure of one thing. Rain, snow or cover charge.
We’ll be watching.
Photos: Terence 'Bud' Crawford's path to world champion
Over the last decade, Omaha native Terence "Bud" Crawford has developed into one of the best pound-for-pound boxers on the planet. Check out these pictures following Crawford from his time as an amateur to his current position as world champion.
