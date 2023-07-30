It was near 11:30 p.m. The fight was long over and Terence 'Bud' Crawford had spoken to Jim Gray and carried his collection of belts out of the ring and into the Las Vegas night.

But the crowd at Clancy’s in West Omaha wasn’t going anywhere.

They were in an Omaha mood.

Suddenly the song “Sweet Caroline” came on over the speakers. And a bar full of euphoric, celebrating fans began singing along.

It’s a song usually played there after Creighton men's basketball wins, one patron said. So it was fitting.

It was an Omaha kind of night.

Bud’s town.

Bud Crawford, an Omaha native son, could run for mayor today. But why bother? He’s already the king.

He’s the pride of Omaha and that pride was swelling on a night when Crawford beat welterweight rival Errol Spence with a TKO in the ninth round of their title bout at the MGM.

This was the fight of Crawford’s life, his shot under the brightest lights of the sport. And you could feel the magnetic waves all over the city, pulling casual fans to a TV and Bud’s team.

There was a city-wide party going on Saturday. From the “Let It Fly” bar at 10th and Capitol (where there was no room inside so spectators watched and cheered from the sidewalk) to Blue Chip Lounge in Northwest Omaha to Clancy’s and everywhere in-between.

You paid the cover because this was Bud and this was Bud history and Omaha history.

You could feel the vibe all over town. My undercard event came at the Orpheum, and between Keb’ Mo’ and his sweet steel guitar and Boz Skaggs’ bluesy tones, I couldn’t help noticing the crowd in the waiting areas talking Bud like he was the main event.

Seemingly everywhere you went on Saturday night, Bud was there, bringing a city together to cheer for our sports franchise.

He’s the hero that Omaha — and Nebraska — need right now. Crawford isn’t just a champion, he always delivers and does it with class and unbending work ethic and an understated demeanor.

He’s truly a Nebraska classic, and you wonder how many towns around the state had the fight on in the downtown bars and legion clubs. People love a winner. Especially when that winner is home-grown.

Crawford reminded us that there’s nothing like a championship fight to stop time and traffic and attract everyone to be part of the scene. But as the crowd at Clancy's reminded, getting louder and crazier every time Spence was knocked down: There's also nothing like watching the local favorite kick butt on the biggest stage.

At some point on Saturday night, there were twitter posts from Creighton basketball coach Greg McDermott, UNO’s Chris Crutchfield and Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule commenting on the fight.

Perfect. Crawford wears red, blue and black. He’s an Omaha everyman, and every fan, and don’t forget the red jacket he sports with “Nebraska” over the image of a goat.

GOAT, indeed.

We’ll let the boxing pundits debate where to put Crawford in the discussion of all-time legends. He’s 40-0 with 31 knockouts and though he’s stuck in an era devoid of all-time greats, he just faced his most worthy challenger and put him on the mat for the first time in his career three times.

Crawford appeared to go with a typical game plan against Spence, patiently feeling out the fight early, taking Spence’s shots, before kicking into gear and getting stronger.

It was a transformational performance for Crawford, because of the stage and the opponent and today there are no more boxing types doubting the man’s prowess or credentials.

He’s an all-time fighter. Best of his era. Stand him up against the greats.

Even better: engrave him on that Omaha Mount Rushmore of sports legends.

Bob Gibson. Gale Sayers. Bob Boozer. Marlin Briscoe. Johnny Rodgers. They are all from the same exclusive North Omaha neighborhood of sports icons.

And now Bud Crawford.

He was already in that group, of course. And many had his mug high atop a Mount Rushmore of local sports greats before Saturday night.

Understood. But Crawford’s status was elevated, if possible, on Saturday because he won his biggest fight on the biggest stage.

He joins Gibson (two-time World Series champion), Boozer (NBA champion and Olympic Gold Medal) and Rodgers (college football national champion) with that swag.

You better believe the great ones keep score on championships, and now Bud has some serious swag — a dominant performance on his biggest stage.

I’ve already overheard an argument about whether Crawford is the greatest athlete to come out of Nebraska.

Gibson pitched in three World Series, and in 1964 pitched three times (including game seven on two days rest) to lead St. Louis over the Mickey Mantle Yankees. Rodgers won a Heisman and made arguably the two most important plays in the Game of the Century.

Crawford stood in the boxing cauldron against gloves of steel in the other corner and dominated his fight.

It’s all legendary stuff but the cool thing for me is that the other North Omaha greats did their thing back in the 1960’s. Sixty years later, Crawford is adding to the story.

The story isn’t finished yet.

Spence indicated after the fight that he will activate a clause in the contract for a rematch — which reportedly has to take place in 2023. So speculation has begun that it will take place in December.

Dang. I guess that rules out Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

Wherever and whomever Crawford fights next, you can be sure of one thing. Rain, snow or cover charge.

We’ll be watching.

Close Boxing has been a lifelong passion for Terence "Bud" Crawford, shown here in 1998 or '99 at age 11 at the C.W. Boxing Club in Omaha. By 2005, Terence "Bud" Crawford was one of the nation's top amateur boxers in his weight class. Terence "Bud" Crawford celebrates his victory over Carlos Molina at the 2006 Golden Gloves tournament. Crawford went on to fall in the national championship bout. Terence "Bud" Crawford received a hero's welcome when he returned to Eppley Airfield from Scotland after winning the WBO lightweight title. Fighting for the first time as a professional in Omaha, Terence "Bud" Crawford defended his WBO lightweight title with a technical knockout victory over Yuriorkis Gamboa at the CenturyLink Center in June 2014. Terence "Bud" Crawford's first professional fight in Omaha drew a crowd of nearly 11,000 people to the CenturyLink Center. Terence "Bud" Crawford again defended his title at the CenturyLink Center in November 2014 with a 12-round unanimous decision over Ray Beltran. It was Crawford's last fight as a lightweight. Terence "Bud" Crawford received the Sugar Ray Robinson Memorial Fighter of the Year Award during a ceremony in New York City in April 2015. Terence "Bud" Crawford's sons — Tyrese, left, then age 2, and Terence III, right, then age 4 — carry their father's title belts during the Native Omaha Days parade in August 2015. Terence "Bud" Crawford knocked out Dierry Jean at the CenturyLink Center in October 2015 to retain his junior welterweight title. Terence "Bud" Crawford has represented both Nebraska and Creighton in the ring, often wearing gear from one of the schools before and after fights. He was honored on the field at Memorial Stadium during Nebraska's game against Iowa in November 2015. This award-winning photo of Terence "Bud" Crawford was taken in February 2016 as the champ trained in Colorado Springs, Colorado, for his upcoming fight against Hank Lundy. Terence "Bud" Crawford once again defended his junior welterweight title in February 2016 with a technical knockout over Hank Lundy in front of a sellout crowd at the Theater of Madison Square Garden. Terence "Bud" Crawford added another honor to his impressive résumé in July 2016 when he collected the WBC super lightweight title and the 140-pound lineal crown to go with his WBO junior welterweight championship after winning a unanimous decision over Viktor Postol at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Terence "Bud" Crawford dominated John Molina Jr. in December 2016 at the CenturyLink Center, winning every round on each judge's scorecard before earning a technical knockout victory in the eighth round. Terence "Bud" Crawford's next title defense took place in the main arena at Madison Square Garden on May 20 against Felix Diaz. "This is where all of the great champions fought, and I want to be a big part of it," he said at a press conference announcing the fight. Terence "Bud" Crawford, sporting Omaha shorts, lands a punch on Felix Diaz at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, May 20, 2017. Crawford won after the fight was stopped after the 10th round. Terence Crawford celebrates his third-round knockout win over Julius Indongo at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, August 19, 2017. The victory made Crawford boxing's only undisputed champion. Terence "Bud" Crawford scored a knockout win in the 12th round against Jose Benavidez. The event in Omaha drew 13,323 fans and was Crawford's first defense of his WBO welterweight title. Terence "Bud" Crawford defeated Amir Khan on April 21, 2019, in Madison Square Garden. More than 14,000 fans saw the champ retain his WBO welterweight title. Photos: Terence 'Bud' Crawford's path to world champion Over the last decade, Omaha native Terence "Bud" Crawford has developed into one of the best pound-for-pound boxers on the planet. Check out these pictures following Crawford from his time as an amateur to his current position as world champion. Boxing has been a lifelong passion for Terence "Bud" Crawford, shown here in 1998 or '99 at age 11 at the C.W. Boxing Club in Omaha. By 2005, Terence "Bud" Crawford was one of the nation's top amateur boxers in his weight class. Terence "Bud" Crawford celebrates his victory over Carlos Molina at the 2006 Golden Gloves tournament. Crawford went on to fall in the national championship bout. Terence "Bud" Crawford received a hero's welcome when he returned to Eppley Airfield from Scotland after winning the WBO lightweight title. Fighting for the first time as a professional in Omaha, Terence "Bud" Crawford defended his WBO lightweight title with a technical knockout victory over Yuriorkis Gamboa at the CenturyLink Center in June 2014. Terence "Bud" Crawford's first professional fight in Omaha drew a crowd of nearly 11,000 people to the CenturyLink Center. Terence "Bud" Crawford again defended his title at the CenturyLink Center in November 2014 with a 12-round unanimous decision over Ray Beltran. It was Crawford's last fight as a lightweight. Terence "Bud" Crawford received the Sugar Ray Robinson Memorial Fighter of the Year Award during a ceremony in New York City in April 2015. Terence "Bud" Crawford's sons — Tyrese, left, then age 2, and Terence III, right, then age 4 — carry their father's title belts during the Native Omaha Days parade in August 2015. Terence "Bud" Crawford knocked out Dierry Jean at the CenturyLink Center in October 2015 to retain his junior welterweight title. Terence "Bud" Crawford has represented both Nebraska and Creighton in the ring, often wearing gear from one of the schools before and after fights. He was honored on the field at Memorial Stadium during Nebraska's game against Iowa in November 2015. This award-winning photo of Terence "Bud" Crawford was taken in February 2016 as the champ trained in Colorado Springs, Colorado, for his upcoming fight against Hank Lundy. Terence "Bud" Crawford once again defended his junior welterweight title in February 2016 with a technical knockout over Hank Lundy in front of a sellout crowd at the Theater of Madison Square Garden. Terence "Bud" Crawford added another honor to his impressive résumé in July 2016 when he collected the WBC super lightweight title and the 140-pound lineal crown to go with his WBO junior welterweight championship after winning a unanimous decision over Viktor Postol at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Terence "Bud" Crawford dominated John Molina Jr. in December 2016 at the CenturyLink Center, winning every round on each judge's scorecard before earning a technical knockout victory in the eighth round. Terence "Bud" Crawford's next title defense took place in the main arena at Madison Square Garden on May 20 against Felix Diaz. "This is where all of the great champions fought, and I want to be a big part of it," he said at a press conference announcing the fight. Terence "Bud" Crawford, sporting Omaha shorts, lands a punch on Felix Diaz at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, May 20, 2017. Crawford won after the fight was stopped after the 10th round. Terence Crawford celebrates his third-round knockout win over Julius Indongo at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, August 19, 2017. The victory made Crawford boxing's only undisputed champion. Terence "Bud" Crawford scored a knockout win in the 12th round against Jose Benavidez. The event in Omaha drew 13,323 fans and was Crawford's first defense of his WBO welterweight title. Terence "Bud" Crawford defeated Amir Khan on April 21, 2019, in Madison Square Garden. More than 14,000 fans saw the champ retain his WBO welterweight title.