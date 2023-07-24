First downs and second guesses:

We can’t put Terence 'Bud' Crawford and Errol Spence in a time machine, ship them back to 1978.

Back to when their welterweight championship bout would get splashed on the cover of Sports Illustrated, when boxing captivated this country, when everything stopped for the major fights between pugilistic rivals.

We can only appreciate the magnitude of Crawford-Spence for what it is: the definition of the must-see boxing event in 2023.

Here in the 402, in Nebraska, it’s much more.

Bob Gibson had the World Series. Johnny Rodgers had Oklahoma. Errol Spence represents both for our home town hero.

This Saturday night Omahans will plop down a hefty cover at their favorite bar or the $84.99 to watch Showtime pay-per-view. Because this one is history.

It’s the fight of Crawford’s life. Every punch, every step on the road, every workout, has led the Omaha superstar to this moment.

This will define his career. And the great ones would have it no other way. For them, it’s not just about winning or wearing the belt. It’s about everyone remembering them long after the gloves are on the shelf.

“Forget the trinkets,” says Arne Lang. “This is about legacy.”

Lang is the editor-in-chief of “The Sweet Science,” an online boxing magazine that blankets the sport. He’s been covering the fights for over four decades. And he’s pumped for this showdown in Las Vegas.

Lang says Crawford-Spence joins Sugar Ray Leonard-Thomas Hearns (1981), Oscar De La Hoya-Felix Trinidad (1999) and Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao (2015) as welterweight “mega fights” in Vegas in the last 40 years.

“Most people I spoke with expect this fight will closely resemble DLH-Trinidad,” Lang said. “The expectation is that this will be a tactical fight that goes the distance without a great deal of fireworks.”

Lang noted that while this fight has the look of a classic, it doesn’t have the hype of other epic showdowns.

“The dilemma is that neither (fighter) has the personality that enables them to transcend their sport,” Lang said.

“They are understated. There’s none of that bravado that gets the juices flowing ... There’s no villain here. These are good family men who were respectful of the other in the first press conference.”

Lang says Crawford is slightly favored, and boxing experts are eager to see how the champ’s boxing IQ, ambidexterity and trademark in-fight adjustments stack up against the great puncher that is Spence.

It’s a fight the boxing world has wanted since 2018, but boxing’s promotional machinery moves at a slower pace today. In the sport’s golden era, we might be on the second or third Crawford-Spence fight.

Lang says Crawford, 39-0, is already a first-ballot Hall of Famer, potentially the greatest fighter of his era. What he hasn’t had is a rival and the epic bout that measures careers.

That changes on Saturday night. We’ll enjoy the moment. Bud’s moment. Finally, it’s here.

Northwestern controversy

I know the story continues to unravel at Northwestern, but this cynic finds it hard to believe Pat Fitzgerald was in the dark about what was going on.

Coach Fitz always spoke in great detail about his team and like a coach who had a pulse on everything.

Maybe the facts will show different. They keep coming out.

Netflix's 'Quarterback'

I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the Netflix show “Quarterback,” which goes behind the scenes in the lives of Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota.

The parts on Mahomes seem especially important since we are watching one of the all-time greats entering his prime.

And yes, Mahomes looks every bit as personable and real as he seems.

Could there be a 'Running Back'

Wondering if there will ever be a series entitled “Running Back.”

The Saquon Barkley/running backs contract story is fascinating but the status of backs in pro and college football has gradually diminished over the years as passing has dominated.

The last running back to win a Heisman was Mark Ingram in 2009.

The last back to go first in the NFL draft? Ki-Jana Carter in 1995.

How far down does it go? Have would-be running backs been switching to receiver or quarterback? Even Wisconsin is going to the spread.

New Husker volleyball book

John Mabry, the former sports editor of the Lincoln Journal Star, has written a book on the origin story of the Nebraska volleyball dynasty.

Looking forward to reading it.

The timing — with that match on Aug. 30 — seems appropriate.

Smalltown golf courses

I love smalltown golf courses and last week I added another to my list: Country Drive Golf Course, located between Yutan and Ashland.

After the round, there was a live band in the music barn behind the ninth hole.

Can’t beat that.

One more and I’m outta here

Bud Crawford wins a close decision on Saturday night and goes down as the best fighter of his generation and one of the sport’s all-time greats.

Photos: Omaha party sends off Terence 'Bud' Crawford ahead of training camp