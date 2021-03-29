Shatel: The mailbag hits Husker bowl games, Creighton's future, UNO hockey what ifs and more

Can the whole team get there in 15 practices? No. But major progress toward that needs to start now.

If they can get there, the wins will start and Nebraska can go bowling next year.

If not, well, it’s likely more of the same.

“What was Frost’s role in Oklahomagate and what does he say about the way it played out?” — Tim Bross

On Monday, Frost was asked specifically about his role in the idea to explore replacing OU next season.

Here’s what he said: Both he and Bill Moos talked about it. He couldn’t remember how it came up. It was done with the idea of adding a home game to offset pandemic financial losses. And he’s always been a fan of the OU series and is excited about the game.

Bottom line: We’ll never really know what happened.

My two cents: This was never about pandemic finances. It was about early-season momentum with a tough schedule. A road map to a bowl.

Moos has since said NU is looking to move its Nov. 13 nonconference game to Sept. 4. This would be a smart move for both ends of the schedule.

I wish they had just done that to begin with and left the OU game alone.