Shatel: The man behind Tom Brady signing with Tampa Bay Buccaneers is pure Nebraska

“What they were looking for. The players that would go on to get drafted. Why some would get evaluated so high.

“I was starting to evaluate some of my teammates in the back of my head. It started becoming what I wanted to do.”

Crazy? Not at all. Rob Zatechka, another of Licht’s offensive line teammates at NU, says he’s not surprised when a former lineman turns up in an NFL personnel role.

“As an offensive lineman, you’re not just blocking the defensive tackle,” Zatechka said. “You’re blocking ends, linebackers, safeties and corners. You have to know what each one’s job is all about.

“And, you obviously have to know what each player on offense is supposed to be doing. Those are the guys who know how to evaluate everybody, because that’s what you do.”

But every great story needs a great break. Licht was friends with former NU defensive coordinator Charlie McBride.

One day in 1995, Licht was working out at Memorial Stadium and confided in McBride that he wanted to be an NFL scout and to let him know when any scouts were in town.