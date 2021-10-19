Shatel: The push to put Grover Cleveland Alexander in the Nebraska Hall of Fame

First downs and second guesses:
» When I think of the state of Nebraska, I think football.
Okay, maybe this week I need a break.
I was surprised to learn recently that the Nebraska Hall of Fame not only doesn’t include a Husker coach or player, it doesn’t include a sports figure.
Randy Moody wants to change that.
The Nebraska Hall of Fame recognizes Nebraska natives who went on to become prominent individuals in their lives.
There are 26 members of the Nebraska Hall, each with a bust on the second floor of the state capitol building in Lincoln. The esteemed group includes congressmen, poets and authors, military figures, the founder of Arbor Day and the founder of Boys Town, among others.
They don’t include anybody who ever scored a touchdown or struck out the side.
Enter Moody, a West Point native, Creighton University grad, Army vet, former lobbyist in the Nebraska legislature and baseball fan.
The latter is important as Moody has “made it my project” to get Grover Cleveland Alexander inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame.
Alexander, from Elba, Nebraska, pitched in the major leagues from 1911 to 1930. He died in St. Paul, Nebraska, in 1950 and is buried there.
He was a World Series champion in 1926 with the St. Louis Cardinals, won the pitching triple crown three times and led the National League in wins and strikeouts six times.
Alexander, who went by “Pete,” was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1938.
Baseball analyst Bill James once ranked Alexander the third best pitcher of all time. He was ranked the 12th best player of all time by the Sporting News in 1999, and No. 26 by author Joe Posnanski in his latest book, “The Baseball 100.”
Alexander fought in World War I and was exposed to German mustard gas. An explosion nearly took his hearing and triggered the onset of epilepsy.
He returned to pitching, and in the 1926 World Series had his crowning achievement pitching for the Cardinals against the Yankees. After pitching a complete game to win Game 6, Alexander came back in Game 7 to strike out Tony Lazzeri with the bases loaded (including Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig) in the seventh and then closed out the eighth and ninth for the series win.
Alexander fought alcoholism and was nearly broke when he died. If you think his life sounds like a movie, you’re right. Ronald Reagan played Alexander in “The Winning Team.”
Wow. I’d say it’s time the Nebraska Hall of Fame had a sports figure.
Alexander ranked third on The World-Herald’s list of all-time Nebraska athletes, behind Bob Gibson and Gale Sayers. However, Sayers is not a Nebraska native.
A fellow named Tom Osborne is a native. It would seem hard to have a Nebraska Hall of Fame without the coach in it.
But I like the idea of Alexander going in. Small-town Nebraska boy, World Series and World War I hero. He certainly had his flaws. But his career still holds up nearly 100 years later as one of the greatest.
Moody will submit Alexander’s nomination at the end of October. And then wait to see what the Hall of Fame commission decides.
If you’d like to contact Randy, feel free at randallmoody44@gmail.com.
» Nebraska has outscored opponents 73 to 32 in the third quarter this season.
That tells us two things:
1. Scott Frost’s staff is doing a good job with halftime adjustments.
2. Frost should start the game by telling the team it’s halftime.
» Creighton fans, feel free to thank Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger when he brings his team to CHI Health Center on Dec. 4.
Otzelberger, who was an assistant for Greg McDermott’s Iowa State teams from 2006-10, recruited four-star forward Arthur Kaluma to UNLV last year.
When Otzelberger got the Iowa State job in the spring, Kaluma didn’t want to make the move. And Otzelberger convinced Kaluma and his family to go to Creighton and play for Coach Mac.
That was a huge gesture, considering what Otzelberger's friend was going through.
“T.J. helped me,” McDermott said of landing Kaluma. “It wasn’t necessarily a fit or what he needed at Iowa State.
“Last year T.J. spent a lot of time talking with Arthur’s parents, because a lot of it was done virtually. T.J. being able to talk to his parents about what I stand for, how we run our program, was really important.”
» Creighton women’s basketball coach Jim Flanery says this year might be the time to take the UConn game to the CHI Health Center.
Geno Auriemma’s legendary program comes to Omaha on Wednesday, Feb. 2. Last year the Huskies game at CU happened in front of 278 people during the pandemic.
This game should be in the big arena, for the same reason Creighton volleyball’s match with Nebraska is staged there — to expose as many people as possible to the Creighton game. If the opponent brings them in, perfect. Make it an annual tradition.
“We’re definitely going to do it at some point,” Flanery said. “Why not?”
Why not, indeed.
» Here’s two dates for Omaha sports fans to put down: Nov. 17, 2021, and Jan. 12, 2022.
The first is the Outland Trophy semifinalist announcement at the Legends Bar and Grill (69th and Pacific). The second is the Outland Trophy Award dinner at the Hilton Omaha.
This year marks the 75th Anniversary of the Outland Trophy and the 25th Anniversary of the dinner in Omaha. The Outland dinner committee will be inviting all 25 of those winners to return.
And Will Shields (1992 winner) will be there to accept the Tom Osborne Legacy Award. This one's going to be big.
» One more and I’m outta here: Maybe it’s not the worst thing if Nebraska misses a bowl game this year. One of the new bowls is the Jimmy Kimmel Los Angeles Bowl.
That’s it. We need an Omaha Bowl. The Johnny Carson Nebraska Bowl.
tom.shatel@owh.com, 402-444-1025, twitter.com/tomshatelOWH