Shatel: The push to put Grover Cleveland Alexander in the Nebraska Hall of Fame

When Otzelberger got the Iowa State job in the spring, Kaluma didn’t want to make the move. And Otzelberger convinced Kaluma and his family to go to Creighton and play for Coach Mac.

That was a huge gesture, considering what Otzelberger's friend was going through.

“T.J. helped me,” McDermott said of landing Kaluma. “It wasn’t necessarily a fit or what he needed at Iowa State.

“Last year T.J. spent a lot of time talking with Arthur’s parents, because a lot of it was done virtually. T.J. being able to talk to his parents about what I stand for, how we run our program, was really important.”

» Creighton women’s basketball coach Jim Flanery says this year might be the time to take the UConn game to the CHI Health Center.

Geno Auriemma’s legendary program comes to Omaha on Wednesday, Feb. 2. Last year the Huskies game at CU happened in front of 278 people during the pandemic.

This game should be in the big arena, for the same reason Creighton volleyball’s match with Nebraska is staged there — to expose as many people as possible to the Creighton game. If the opponent brings them in, perfect. Make it an annual tradition.