Shatel: Under Senior Open spotlight, 'iconic' Omaha Country Club became a star

Mike “Fluff” Cowan, a 73-year-old golf icon, set the huge Callaway bag down gently.
This was one of those designer bags, made for the event with Callaway in red, white and blue. There was a red barn. A cornstalk. Head covers showing a steak on a grill.
It was Jim Furyk’s bag, filled with a steady driver, sharp irons and a dependable putter that carried Furyk to the U.S. Senior Open title.
Well, it was Fluff that did the heavy lifting, thank you. As he sat down on the bag in the shade, Furyk was summoned to the 18th green to collect his hardware.
“Hey Fluff, you going?”
“No,” Fluff said. “I’ve never been to an award ceremony. I’m not going to start now.”
The man who carried Tiger Woods’ bag from 1996 through 1999 sat down and asked someone to get him a Diet Coke.
Fluff, known for his thick white handlebar mustache, was also on the bag when Furyk won his U.S. Open title at Olympia Fields in 2003.
Forty years. That’s a lot of history. A lot of winning. A lot of walking.
But never, ever like this.
“I’ll just say this: That was the toughest course I’ve ever walked in my life,” Fluff said. “Without a doubt.”
Take a bow, Omaha Country Club.
This was a tough walk. Maybe the toughest for a lot of the players. One those aching joints won’t forget soon.
But this was a tough test of golf, too. A great test of golf.
A fair test of golf.
In its second time in the national spotlight, the iconic course shined bright. It became a star in the golf world.
Back in 2013, the focus was on the people. So many people. Fans everywhere. Record numbers. Cash registers ringing. The USGA had a new favorite.
Eight years later, with COVID-19 restrictions limiting the number of fans, the images on the Golf Channel showed a new headliner: the golf course.
It looked stunning. Each day. The Golf Channel hyped it up as an “iconic” golf course. And OCC backed it up.
All the rolling hills, the undulations of the greens, the trees, all that green.
The course even rallied from what could have been a devastating event. The early Saturday storm took down several trees. Scaffoldings and towers lay broken.
At 5:30 a.m. Saturday, the word around the course was that there was no way there could be golf. Later, no way there could be fans.
There were both.
Omahans came to the rescue. OCC went to work. Superintendent Eric McPherson and a large, hardworking crew made it happen.
They finished the third round Saturday, and the only problem seemed to be the soft greens from all the rain, playing like so many dartboards.
By Sunday, the sun was out, the north wind was blowing and the greens were drying. And the fans showed up in force.
Any limitations appeared to be lifted Sunday. The galleries lined several holes.
And we had a horse race, with former U.S. Open and Masters champions at the top on a course showing its pearly whites.
This was a big-time golf tournament.
The reviews came in. Maybe the old guys weren’t fans of the hills. But the course had their respect.
Said Furyk: “The golf course is very difficult and the setup — even with all that rain and as soft as the greens were and receptive as they were — the golf course is still very difficult, and par is a good score.”
Mike Weir: “The golf course is phenomenal. I thought it was very fair but tough. ... I thought it held up very well and could have been tougher if the rains didn’t come in and soften up the course.”
Rod Pampling: “To be honest, I think the rough here was pretty close to being as hard as I played in the U.S. Open. At least the fairways were a touch wider than the normal U.S. Open course, so that was nice.”
Bernhard Langer added: “The way they set it up, I think the greens were a little too severe. This would be a phenomenal course if the greens had a little less slope and they could make them faster. They can’t make them real fast because the ball would just roll off the green.”
The winning score of 13-under in 2013 wasn’t going to happen again. The USGA grew out the rough. One player earlier in the week compared it to the rough at the 1974 U.S. Open, the “Massacre at Winged Foot.”
High grass. High praise.
But this was no massacre, unless you count the blisters on everyone’s feet.
The scoreboard said it all. A winning score of 7-under 273. That’s fair. For a Senior Open, perfect.
The fact that the winner joined an elite list of champions for both the U.S. Open and U.S. Senior Open — and will one day be in the Hall of Fame — was a sweet topper for the event and OCC.
They’ll always be tied to Furyk. Sometimes the winner helps validate an event and course. That happened here this year.
If 2013 was the year of the fans, then 2021 was the year of the course.
Hank Thompson, the USGA senior tournament director, nodded in agreement.
“To a man, we thought it was a great week,” Thompson said.
“Mike Whan, our CEO, was here for a couple of days. He was very impressed. The facilities, the way things were run, the operation on-site. He was very happy with it. I think he is looking forward to future Senior Opens.”
Is that a pledge to bring the Senior Open back to OCC?
“We love Omaha,” Thompson said. “Our limited experience here has been great. We’ve been welcomed here with open arms. When we leave, we want to be invited back.”
That was a hint, OCC.
Country club types can be finicky when it comes to hosting. But after this week, it’s hard to imagine that the old club wouldn’t want another encore, another walk on stage.