Shatel: Under Senior Open spotlight, 'iconic' Omaha Country Club became a star

Rod Pampling: “To be honest, I think the rough here was pretty close to being as hard as I played in the U.S. Open. At least the fairways were a touch wider than the normal U.S. Open course, so that was nice.”

Bernhard Langer added: “The way they set it up, I think the greens were a little too severe. This would be a phenomenal course if the greens had a little less slope and they could make them faster. They can’t make them real fast because the ball would just roll off the green.”

The winning score of 13-under in 2013 wasn’t going to happen again. The USGA grew out the rough. One player earlier in the week compared it to the rough at the 1974 U.S. Open, the “Massacre at Winged Foot.”

High grass. High praise.

But this was no massacre, unless you count the blisters on everyone’s feet.

The scoreboard said it all. A winning score of 7-under 273. That’s fair. For a Senior Open, perfect.

The fact that the winner joined an elite list of champions for both the U.S. Open and U.S. Senior Open — and will one day be in the Hall of Fame — was a sweet topper for the event and OCC.