Shatel: Union Omaha looking for another MLS pelt against 'big brother' Sporting KC

First downs and second guesses:

Here we go. Union Omaha vs. Sporting KC. Or, as Gary Green calls it, little brother vs. big brother.

That’s fitting, because these two were almost family.

Union plays big brother Sporting on Wednesday night in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Cup — which is like the old one-class Indiana high school basketball tournament.

Does that make the Owls the Hoo-siers?

The third-division (USL League One) Union is looking for its third straight MLS pelt. Some have compared it to a Double-A baseball team beating major-league teams.

There was a time when Union was almost Sporting’s farm team.

“It was more than a thought,” said Green, the Union Omaha owner.

“Back then there was no League One. Sporting Kansas City had reached out to us to be their USL Championship team, which is now MLS Two.

“We were going to be their affiliate. It just didn’t work out.”

What happened?

“Sporting decided they didn’t want to have their players on the road (I-29) 100 percent of the time," Gree said. "And so they pulled away and did us the biggest favor they could do because we couldn’t have possibly created the culture that we have right now with our players commuting from Kansas City back and forth.”

— Green said he expects “over 1,000” Owl fans will make the trip to KC for the match.

“Our fans are Sporting fans from a distance,” Green said. “Beating the Chicago Fire and Minnesota FC mean a lot because they’re MLS teams, but beating a major league team that’s close is like beating your big brother.”

— An inquisitive reader points out that the NCAA Women’s College World Series uses a 10-run rule (except for the championship series) but the Men’s CWS does not.

Several officials in the Charles Schwab weren’t sure why there is a difference. But historically the men’s CWS does not have runaway games. Arkansas’ 17-2 win over Stanford is the one so far that would have been shortened by a 10-run rule.

Would fans even want a 10-run rule in the baseball series? Some folks like having a comeback in play. And the way the ball flies around The Chuck, comebacks are never far away.

-- Are people calling the stadium "The Chuck?"

-- I'm also seeing more uses of MCWS. Is that coming?

— Some thought the NCAA went too far in canceling a CWS national anthem singer who gave the “Horns Down” sign at the women's CWS.

Texas baseball coach David Pierce isn’t bothered. He calls it a compliment.

“I've watched other teams at football games in the fall (do Horns Down) and if they are willing to do that they’re still thinking about us,” Pierce said.

“Very interesting that they’re thinking about us while playing somebody else. I’ve never looked at it as an insult. I look at it much more as a compliment because they’re thinking about us.”

— Hats off to Marc Rardin, the longtime Iowa Western baseball coach who was hired to coach Western Kentucky baseball last week.

Rardin has been one of the best-kept secrets in college baseball. In 20 years at Iowa Western, he won 934 games, went to the NJCAA World Series 12 times and won the national junior college title three times.

— Rhonda Revelle could have used last season as a perfect exit of a great career. But her revival the last couple years has renewed her passion for coaching. The program is on the uptick. So the one-year contract extension she received on Monday makes sense. The perfect exit can wait.

— Erik Bakich called Clemson a “dream job.” But I can’t help but think the Michigan baseball coach leaving for the south is a statement on Big Ten baseball and how hard it might be going forward as roster and coaching staff limits change and conferences show much they care about college baseball.

— ESPN cameras caught Peyton Manning at a CWS game last weekend wearing an “Omaha” hat. And who better to wear that?

What was Manning doing here without his Tennessee Vols? My source who runs the press box elevator shared a conversation with the legend said Manning is in Omaha with his son, who is playing in the “Omaha Slumpbuster” youth tourney.

Maybe one day he’ll be watching him in the CWS.

— One more and I’m outta here: The latest college football odds from BetOnline came into the email bin on Monday. The over-under for Nebraska wins in 2022 is 7.5.

Tell me how 15 transfers are going to play and I’ll let you know if it should be over or under.

But 7.5 seems like a good place to put the line.

