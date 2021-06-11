Shatel: What does it take to be an Olympic swimmer? You need to be an early riser

Here’s to the alarm clock, the lousy, stinking, under-appreciated alarm clock which never gets thanked on the gold medal stand.

Here’s to the lonely warriors, dutifully peeling off sweats at 5 a.m. before diving into a cold, dark pool.

Here’s to them never asking why they do it, because they already know the answer.

Here’s to the parents, who drive them to practice at an hour so early they’re following the moonlight.

Here’s to all the parties missed, the late-night bull sessions with friends and a normal life because just one night off might keep you from touching the end first.

Here’s to the passion that only they understand, the fuel that drives them down another turn, another day of practice, when 50 meters looks like 500.

Here’s to the journey that all swimmers take, paved by chlorine. Swimming looks like the loneliest sport, just you and the water and your thoughts.

What do swimmers think about when they swim? Is there a song in their head?

And here’s to the survivors who meet in our city, at CHI Health Center at Wave II of the U.S. Olympic Trials.