Simone Manuel still competing in 50 freestyle, despite Overtraining Syndrome diagnosis

Then Manuel proceeded to do just that. She said about 11 weeks earlier she had been diagnosed with OTS after a subpar set of swims at a Pro Swim Series meet in San Antonio and went to see a doctor in her hometown of Houston. She then returned to Stanford to resume training as much as possible.

“I went back to Stanford and modified my training as much as I possibly could while staying in the water,” Manuel said. “After about, I believe, two weeks of modified training, I wasn’t seeing any progress with my performance in the pool. It actually was declining.”

Her doctors and coach at Stanford, U.S. Women’s Olympic Team head coach Greg Meehan, decided Manuel should take three weeks off, beginning at the end of March. Once she got back in the water on April 17, Manuel said there were both good and bad days.

“It was kind of one of those bittersweet moments where my body wasn’t doing what I knew it was capable of,” Manuel said. “I had moments where I didn’t even want to go to the pool because I knew it was going to be bad. It was one of those moments where I felt relief because this is what I need to even get to Olympic Trials.