Simone Manuel still competing in 50 freestyle, despite Overtraining Syndrome diagnosis

After finishing fourth in her semifinal heat of the 100-meter freestyle Thursday, Simone Manuel looked to the CHI Health Center jumbotron to check her time.
The look caught by television cameras told the audience Manuel appeared to be just okay with her time of 54.17.
With one semifinal to go, the reigning co-Olympic champion — in 2016 Manuel and Canada’s Penny Oleksiak tied for first place in Rio with identical times of 52.70 — had to watch and wait to see how Heat 2 unfolded.
After Heat 2 ended, the cameras switched to Manuel in the warm-up pool area for her reaction to the results. Once learning she finished ninth overall, Manuel kept her composure while the realization of not having a lane for Friday night’s 100 freestyle final sunk in.
Manuel missed the top eight by just 0.02 seconds; eighth-place finisher Erika Brown of Tennessee Aquatics was fifth in Heat 2 with a 54.15. No one would have blamed Manuel if she declined a chance to offer insight to what happened in a post-race press conference.
She instead ascended the dais in the media interview room and revealed she had been diagnosed with Overtraining Syndrome.
“It’s definitely hard for me to be sitting up here,” Manuel said. “I feel like I want to share my story, what I’ve been through this past year, especially the past couple of months.”
Then Manuel proceeded to do just that. She said about 11 weeks earlier she had been diagnosed with OTS after a subpar set of swims at a Pro Swim Series meet in San Antonio and went to see a doctor in her hometown of Houston. She then returned to Stanford to resume training as much as possible.
“I went back to Stanford and modified my training as much as I possibly could while staying in the water,” Manuel said. “After about, I believe, two weeks of modified training, I wasn’t seeing any progress with my performance in the pool. It actually was declining.”
Her doctors and coach at Stanford, U.S. Women’s Olympic Team head coach Greg Meehan, decided Manuel should take three weeks off, beginning at the end of March. Once she got back in the water on April 17, Manuel said there were both good and bad days.
“It was kind of one of those bittersweet moments where my body wasn’t doing what I knew it was capable of,” Manuel said. “I had moments where I didn’t even want to go to the pool because I knew it was going to be bad. It was one of those moments where I felt relief because this is what I need to even get to Olympic Trials.
“But it also was hard because 11 weeks out from Olympic Trials you’re taking three weeks out of the water. I wasn’t doing any exercise. I went home and spent time with my family.”
Prior to the diagnosis Manuel said she’d never heard of Overtraining Syndrome. She said her mother began doing research after Simone’s doctor appointment. Sure enough, she had many of the symptoms.
“I guess the first sign was increased heart rate at rest but also in training, like simple sets that I could do at a lower heart rate, my heart rate spiked to something higher,” Manuel said. “Insomnia, depression, anxiety, sore muscles, like walking up the stairs to the pool, I was gassed.”
Commonplace workout sets were becoming more difficult. The OTS was also taking its toll on the psychological side of Manuel’s preparations.
“Workouts that seemed to be easier seemed to be really hard,” Manuel said. “The effort that I would give on, say, a second 50 in the 100 was, I mean, kind of like the effort I gave today. I was trying really hard, but the best my body could give me was a 54. It was definitely discouraging.
“On top of that is the mental component. Like I said, I was going to practice, and I didn’t want to be there because I knew I wasn’t at my best. That’s hard because I love this sport. That was hard for me to grasp during that time.”
Inevitably the subject of whether or not Manuel was going to remain in the 50 freestyle field for Saturday’s prelims was broached. There wasn’t a hint of hesitation in her response.
“I’m going to go for it,” Manuel said. “I don’t think that I would have showed up to trials if I didn’t feel like I had any reason to be here. My faith is extremely important to me, and I’m confident that God wouldn’t put anything on me that I can’t bear. I’m just hopeful.”
Manuel chose to keep her diagnosis and struggles to herself until a more appropriate time. She didn’t speak about her struggles before getting to Omaha or even at her Saturday press conference with Katie Ledecky.
“I was having a lot of moments where I as just telling myself to believe, to believe in my abilities and my capabilities to go out there and race,” Manuel said. “You know in the back of your head there is a realistic voice saying okay, but you’ve only been in the water for eight weeks and you are about to swim at the Olympic trials.
“But I think I didn’t want people to feel sorry for me. I still don’t want them to feel sorry for me now.”