Sixth inning dooms Omaha Storm Chasers as they drop final Indianapolis game

INDIANAPOLIS — An eight-run sixth inning propelled Indianapolis to a 12-5 win over Omaha on Sunday in the final game of their Triple-A series.

The Chasers led 5-3 entering the sixth inning. Kyle Isbel had a two-run single in the first and added a two-run homer in the third.

But in the sixth, nine of Indianapolis' first 10 batters reached safely as it turned a two-run deficit into a six-run lead. Indianapolis drew four walks in the inning, and Bligh Madris capped the rally with a grand slam to left field.

Lucius Fox scored twice and had three of Omaha's five stolen bases on the day.

The Chasers, who split the six-game series at Indianapolis, return home to face St. Paul on Tuesday. First pitch will be at 11:05 a.m.