 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sixth inning dooms Omaha Storm Chasers as they drop final Indianapolis game
0 comments
BASEBALL

Sixth inning dooms Omaha Storm Chasers as they drop final Indianapolis game

  • Updated
  • 0

INDIANAPOLIS — An eight-run sixth inning propelled Indianapolis to a 12-5 win over Omaha on Sunday in the final game of their Triple-A series.

The Chasers led 5-3 entering the sixth inning. Kyle Isbel had a two-run single in the first and added a two-run homer in the third.

But in the sixth, nine of Indianapolis' first 10 batters reached safely as it turned a two-run deficit into a six-run lead. Indianapolis drew four walks in the inning, and Bligh Madris capped the rally with a grand slam to left field.

Lucius Fox scored twice and had three of Omaha's five stolen bases on the day.

The Chasers, who split the six-game series at Indianapolis, return home to face St. Paul on Tuesday. First pitch will be at 11:05 a.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID cases in athletes' village puts pressure on IOC

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert