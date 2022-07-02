Snap decision to join USFL pays off for Riverside long snapper Ryan Langan

Ryan Langan got the phone call in the middle of April. He was being offered the chance to return to the football field, and he wasted no time in saying yes.

Langan, who played six-man high school football in central Nebraska before becoming one of the nation's top long-snappers at Georgia Southern, was getting a chance to play for Birmingham in the latest iteration of the USFL.

"They called me around 9 on Sunday night. They asked if I could be there by Tuesday, so I just packed my bags Sunday night and left Monday morning at 5 or 6 and drove all the way to Birmingham, Alabama. Couple days later, I played my first game," said Langan, referring to the league's inaugural game on April 16 between the Birmingham Stallions and the New Jersey Generals.

Langan, who was in his hometown of Cedar Rapids, Nebraska, when he got the call, now will play in the league's season finale as the Stallions face the Philadelphia Stars in the USFL championship game at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. The game will be televised on Fox.

Birmingham has been one of the league's best teams as it went 9-1 before winning its semifinal game last Saturday. The Stallions had a linebacker handling its long snaps during preseason workouts, hoping to utilize players in multiple roles. But when that wasn't working out, they called Langan.

He said he's been impressed how the team, in less than three months, has stuck together.

"We've taken it as serious as we can. It's hard to stay away from the distractions because there's people that say, 'Oh, that league, that's nothing,'" Langan said. "When I first got here, everyone welcomed me with open arms. You could see everyone bought in and wanted to be there."

The Stallions were fortunate to play their games in front of decent-sized crowds as the USFL's 'home' since all regular-season games were played in Birmingham. The championship game is being played in Canton, Ohio.

Langan said it's been his first trip to Canton and the team's been able to tour the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Jimmy Johnson, the hall of fame coach, spoke with the team while in Canton.

"It was phenomenal to hear what advice he had to give," Langan said.

Langan's teammate with the Stallions include Brody Buck, a linebacker from Millard North and Northwest Missouri, but he's been sidelined since midseason with a quad injury.

The Philadelphia squad includes former Husker defenders Josh Banderas and Freedom Akinmoladun. Banderas had six tackles and Akinmoladun had two tackles for loss in a semifinal win over New Jersey, who was coached by Mike Riley.

And while playing for a title is nice, Langan knows the USFL is primarily a developmental league, allowing players to amass game film in hopes of catching the eye of NFL teams.

Langan was in training camp last summer with the Los Angeles Chargers before he was cut. After that, he returned home and helped coach Riverside, his old high school team. He said he continued to work out, stay sharp with his long snapping in hopes of getting another opportunity.

He got that with the USFL.

"You never know when you're going to get a call. You just want to be ready when that call does come. That could be your shot for something bigger in the future," Langan said. "You can put up some good film, and that sets you up for more workouts.

"It's the timing, sort of right place, right time, right fit for you."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.