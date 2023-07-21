Andrew Bechtold's two-run homer in the seventh inning put St. Paul ahead for good in a 6-5 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Thursday night at Werner Park.

Omaha (42-45) led 2-0 in the fifth after Jermaine Palacios' solo homer, his ninth of the season. The Chasers got a Tyler Gentry's RBI double in the eighth and RBI singles from Samad Taylor and Logan Porter in the ninth, but couldn't catch the Saints.