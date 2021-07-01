St. Paul Saints pull away early in win over Omaha Storm Chasers

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The St. Paul Saints strung together five straight hits in a big second inning, pulling away early in a 7-3 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Friday night.

After scoring on a Drew Maggi solo home run in the first inning, St. Paul scored four runs with two outs in the second. Keon Broxton hit a two-run homer, and Jose Miranda and Maggi each hit an RBI double. The Saints added two more runs in the fourth for a 7-0 lead.

The Chasers, who had zero hits through five innings, tried to rally, getting on the board when Gabriel Cancel hit a two-run homer in the sixth. Erick Mejia hit an RBI single in the seventh, but Omaha left the bases loaded.

Mejia finished with two of the Chasers’ five hits.

Omaha continues its series at St. Paul at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.