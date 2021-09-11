 Skip to main content
St. Paul Saints roll to win over Omaha Storm Chasers
ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul scored seven times in the second inning and six more in the fourth as the Saints rolled to a 21-4 win over the Storm Chasers on Saturday night.

The Saints hit four homers in the first three innings. Every St. Paul starter had at least one run and one run scored, with leadoff man BJ Boyd scoring five times.

Omaha scored all its runs in the third inning as Lucius Fox, Nick Pratto, Emmanuel Rivera and Ryan McBroom had RBI hits. Five of Omaha​'s eight hits came in the third.

Brandon Barker took the loss as he allowed eight earned runs in 1 1/3 innings.

Omaha will finish the series with the Saints at 2:05 p.m. Sunday.​

