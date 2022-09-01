St. Paul Saints use two big innings to beat Omaha Storm Chasers 18-6

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Two huge innings allowed the St. Paul Saints to breeze to an 18-6 win over the Storm Chasers on Thursday night.

Omaha led 4-1 in the fourth inning before the Saints scored nine in the bottom of the fourth. They tacked on eight in the eighth.

Matt Wallner went 5 for 6 with six RBIs to lead the Saints as he hit for the cycle. He's the first player to hit for a cycle against the Chasers since 2016.

Gabriel Cancel hit a homer for the Chasers, who will face the Saints again at 7:07 p.m. Friday.