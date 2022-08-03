 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

St. Paul stuns the Omaha Storm Chasers with ninth-inning rally

St. Paul used a five-run rally in the top of the ninth inning to stun the Omaha Storm Chasers 9-7 Wednesday night at Werner Park.

In the ninth, the Saints had four singles to trim the deficit to 7-6 before pinch-hitter Mikey Perez — in his first Triple-A at-bat — hit a two-out, three-run homer to left field.

Omaha scored all its runs in the first three innings, and led most of the way.

Drew Waters drove in runs in each of those three innings. He homered in the first, singled in the second and doubled in the third to finish a triple shy of the cycle.

Clay Dungan hit a solo homer in the third while Jimmy Govern finished with three hits for the Chasers 49-51.

St. Paul's Michael Helman led off the game with a home run. The Lincoln Pius X graduate went 5 of 5 with two homers Tuesday and finished Wednesday with two hits.

Omaha and St. Paul continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Thursday.

St. Paul (49-50) ......... 200  110  005—9 15  0

At Omaha (49-51) ...... 232  000  000—7 14  1

W: Peacock, 3-1. L: Nunez, 5-2. S: Feliz, 1. 2B: SP, Palacios 3, Bishop. O, Castillo, Govern, Waters, Fermin. HR: SP, Helman (9), Terry (10), Perez (1). O, Waters (10), Dungan (8)

