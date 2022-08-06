 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASEBALL

St. Paul swings momentum against Omaha with big swings

  • 0

St. Paul scored all of runs on four home runs Saturday as the Saints blanked Omaha 5-0 at Werner Park.

Jeramaine Palacios homered twice while Lincoln Pius X grad Michael Helman singled, doubled and scored a run.

Storm Chasers starter Drew Parrish had a no-hitter through five innings before John Andreoli led off the sixth with a homer that just cleared the fence in right field. Two batters later, Palacios hit a shot over the fence to center.

After Omaha left the bases loaded in the sixth and a runner at third in the seventh, St. Paul hit two more homers in the ninth.

Brent Rooker and Freddy Fermin each had two hits to the Chasers.

The teams complete their series at 5:05 p.m. Sunday.

St. Paul (51-51) ........... 000  002  003—5  8  1

People are also reading…

At Omaha (50-53) ........ 000  000  00—0  8  0

W: Minaya, 1-4. L: Parrish, 2-6. 2B: O, Castillo, Castellano, Rooker. HR: SP, Andreoli (9), Palacios 2 (12), Bishop (1).

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Where has Title IX fallen short after 50 years?

Where has Title IX fallen short after 50 years?

The World-Herald reached out to local coaches and athletes — current and former — to get their perspective on the persistent challenges. Where 50 years isn't enough. Check out their responses here.

Watch Now: Related Video

Cricket in Afghanistan: T20 league resumes after Taliban takeover

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert