St. Paul swings momentum against Omaha with big swings

St. Paul scored all of runs on four home runs Saturday as the Saints blanked Omaha 5-0 at Werner Park.

Jeramaine Palacios homered twice while Lincoln Pius X grad Michael Helman singled, doubled and scored a run.

Storm Chasers starter Drew Parrish had a no-hitter through five innings before John Andreoli led off the sixth with a homer that just cleared the fence in right field. Two batters later, Palacios hit a shot over the fence to center.

After Omaha left the bases loaded in the sixth and a runner at third in the seventh, St. Paul hit two more homers in the ninth.

Brent Rooker and Freddy Fermin each had two hits to the Chasers.

The teams complete their series at 5:05 p.m. Sunday.

St. Paul (51-51) ........... 000 002 003—5 8 1

At Omaha (50-53) ........ 000 000 00—0 8 0

W: Minaya, 1-4. L: Parrish, 2-6. 2B: O, Castillo, Castellano, Rooker. HR: SP, Andreoli (9), Palacios 2 (12), Bishop (1).