Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul scored seven times in the fifth inning and rolled over the Storm Chasers 14-1 Saturday night.

Omaha pulled within 3-1 in the fifth when Johan Camargo hit his first homer as a Chaser.

But St. Paul answered with seven runs on five hits in the bottom of the inning to secure the win.

Hernan Perez led St. Paul with three hits and five RBIs. Angelo Castellano was the lone Chaser with two hits.

Omaha will try to earn a series split when the teams play at 5:07 p.m. Sunday.

Omaha (21-27)....000 010 000—1 6 3

St. Paul (26-22)...030 072 02x—14 16 1

W: Dobnak, 2-1. L: Heasley, 1-5. 2B: SP, Bechtold, Contreras. 3B: SP, Perez. HR: O, Camargo (1); SP, Stevenson (3), Lewis (4)

Photos: Omaha Storm Chasers through the years