ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth to edge the Storm Chasers 8-6 Thursday night.

Down 4-0 after six innings, Omaha (20-26) scored four in the top of the seventh, capped by Nick Loftin's three-run home run. The Chasers grabbed a 6-4 lead in the eighth on Samad Taylor's two-run single.

But with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the eighth, Andrew Stevenson cleared the bases with a triple to right field. Stevenson also scored on a throwing error on the play.

The Chasers threatened in the ninth, loading the bases loaded with one out. But St. Paul reliever Patrick Murphy recorded a flyout and a strikeout to end the game.

Dairon Blanco led Omaha with three hits and four stolen bases, giving him 33 steals this season.

The teams continue their series at 7:07 p.m. Friday.

Omaha (20-26) ......... 000 000 420—6 10 3

At St. Paul (25-21) .... 100 020 04x—8 10 2

W: Herniquez, 1-0. L; Nunez, 3-2. S: Murphy, 2. 2B: O, Castellano, Taylor, Bradley. SP, Stevenson, White, Perez. 3B: SP, Stevenson. HR: O, Loftin (8). SP, Bechtold (4).

