Storm Chaser shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. named Triple-A East player of the month for August

Omaha Storm Chaser shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. was named Triple-A East player of the month for August, it was announced Friday.

In 26 games in August, Witt, who made his Chaser debut on July 20, hit .279 and led the league in runs scored (25), RBIs (29), doubles (10) and total bases (66). His nine home runs were second in the league.

Witt, who was the second overall pick in the 2019 MLB draft, hit safely in 20 of the 26 games and had at least one extra-base hit in 15 games.

Between Double-A and Triple-A in 2021, Witt has 28 homers, 85 RBIs and 22 stolen bases. He's the first Royals minor league prospect to record a 20-20 season since Alex Gordon did it in 2006.

The No. 3 overall prospect in baseball, Witt is the third Chaser to earn a monthly honor this season as Jackson Kowar earned the pitching honor for May and Ryan O'Hearn was named player of the month for June. Kowar and O'Hearn now are on Kansas City's roster.