Storm Chasers' Bubba Starling makes U.S. Olympic baseball team

Omaha Storm Chaser Bubba Starling will be playing for USA Baseball when they take the field at the Tokyo Olympics this month.

Starling is part of the 24-man roster that USA Baseball announced Friday. Fourteen roster members have played in MLB, but most currently are in the minors.

That includes Starling, who has played in 91 games with the Royals during the past two seasons. In 35 games last season, he hit .169 with a homer and five RBIs.

Starling has played well in limited action for the Storm Chasers this season. He's batting .271 with seven homers and 17 RBIs in 24 games.

A former Husker football recruit, the 28-year-old Starling has played for the Royals organization since being drafted in the first round in 2011.

Among other Team USA players with MLB experience are infielder Todd Frazier, a two-time all-star, three-time all-star pitcher Scott Kazmir and Edwin Jackson, who has 107 career wins.

Former Angels manager Mike Scioscia is the Olympic team manager.