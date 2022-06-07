Storm Chasers fall to Lehigh Valley in game shortened by lightning and rain

Lehigh Valley opened its series with the Omaha Storm Chasers with a 5-1 rain-shortened win Tuesday night at Werner Park.

The game was halted by lightning and heavy rain in the middle of the seventh. After a short delay, the game was officially called.

Omaha took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a Vinnie Pasquantino sacrifice fly.

Omaha starter Jackson Kowar faced the minimum through the first three innings before the IronPigs scored runs in the next three innings. Kowar went 5.1 innings, allowing three earned runs and nine hits while striking out six.

Ivan Castillo and JaCoby Jones each had two hits to lead the Omaha offense.

Omaha and Lehigh Valley continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.