Storm Chasers fall to Louisville Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Omaha Storm Chasers hit three home runs to take an early lead Sunday but had to settle for a series split after a 7-6 loss to the Louisville Bats.

In a game interrupted by 21/2 hours of rain delays, the Bats struck first with a solo home run in the second inning.

Maikel Garcia hit a solo homer in the third to tie the game. In the fourth, the Chasers got back-to-back solo shots from Brewer Hicklen and Dairon Blanco. Ivan Castillo stole third base before scoring on a throwing error to give Omaha a 4-1 lead.

But the Bats surged ahead with two big swings in the fifth. In the last at-bat before a rain delay, Cristian Santana hit a go-ahead grand slam, and after the game resumed, Ronnie Dawson hit a two-run blast.

Castillo hit an RBI double and Jimmy Govern a run-scoring sacrifice fly in the sixth to help the Chasers pull within one run.

Omaha starter Marcelo Martinez gave up two runs on two hits in four innings. Ronald Bolanos, who relieved Martinez, took the loss after giving up the grand slam to Santana. He allowed three runs on three hits without recording an out.

The Chasers, who had their three-game winning streak snapped, start a home series with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Werner Park.

Omaha (55-61);001;302;000—6;9;0

At Louisville (49-68);010;060;00x—​7;11;2

W: Demurias, 3-0. L: Bolanos, 0-3. S: Cruz, 22. 2B: O, Castillo, Loftin. HR: O, Garcia, Hicklen, Blanco; L, Dawson 2, Santana.