 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Storm Chasers hit five home runs to defeat Iowa Cubs
0 comments
BASEBALL

Storm Chasers hit five home runs to defeat Iowa Cubs

  • Updated
  • 0

The Omaha Storm Chasers got a win over the St. Paul Saints in the baseball season opener on Tuesday, May 4.

The Storm Chasers continued to show power at the plate as Omaha downed the Iowa Cubs 8-3 on Sunday at Werner Park.

Omaha won five of six in the series and is 13-1 in its last 14 games. The Chasers hit 15 home runs in the last four games and also got a game-winning home run in the bottom of the ninth from Ryan O'Hearn in the series opener.

On Sunday, Omaha hit five homers, including two each by Bubba Starling and Gabriel Cancel. Starling also hit two homers in Thursday's win.

Cancel and Starling hit solo homers in the sixth inning to give Omaha a 5-2 lead. Cancel's three-run homer in the eighth sealed the win.

Omaha returns to action Tuesday to begin a series at St. Paul.​

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert