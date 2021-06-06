Storm Chasers hit five home runs to defeat Iowa Cubs

The Storm Chasers continued to show power at the plate as Omaha downed the Iowa Cubs 8-3 on Sunday at Werner Park.

Omaha won five of six in the series and is 13-1 in its last 14 games. The Chasers hit 15 home runs in the last four games and also got a game-winning home run in the bottom of the ninth from Ryan O'Hearn in the series opener.

On Sunday, Omaha hit five homers, including two each by Bubba Starling and Gabriel Cancel. Starling also hit two homers in Thursday's win.

Cancel and Starling hit solo homers in the sixth inning to give Omaha a 5-2 lead. Cancel's three-run homer in the eighth sealed the win.

Omaha returns to action Tuesday to begin a series at St. Paul.​