Storm Chasers jump to an early lead in win over Iowa Cubs
BASEBALL

Storm Chasers jump to an early lead in win over Iowa Cubs

The Omaha Storm Chasers got a win over the St. Paul Saints in the baseball season opener on Tuesday, May 4.

DES MOINES — Omaha bolted to a five-run lead in the second inning on its way to a 7-5 win over the Iowa Cubs on Sunday afternoon.

The Storm Chasers (10-7) got a two-run home run from Meibrys Viloria in the first inning, while Edward Olivares and Hunter Dozier added RBI singles in the second for a 5-0 lead.

Iowa cut the deficit to 6-5 in the seventh, but the Chasers added an insurance run in the ninth on Olivares' fifth home run this season.

Olivares went 4 for 5 with three runs scored on the day, while Dozier had two hits and two RBIs.

Carlos Hernandez worked into the sixth inning to earn his first win, while Gabe Speier pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his third save.

Omaha returns home to start a series against Indianapolis at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday.

