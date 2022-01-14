Storm Chasers name former Omaha player Scott Thorman as manager

Scott Thorman once played for Omaha's minor league baseball team. Now he'll manage the club.

Thorman was named Friday as the 19th manager in franchise history. He replaces Brian Poldberg, who retired from managing after the 2021 season.

Thorman, 40, played in Omaha in 2009 and 2010. In that second season he led the team in runs, hits, doubles and RBIs. Before joining the Kansas City Royals' farm system, he reached the majors in 2006 and 2007 with the Atlanta Braves.

He's been a manager in the Royals' organization for the last seven seasons, most recently with Double-A Northwest Arkansas in 2021.

He's won three consecutive Minor League championships — the Double-A Central title with Northwest Arkansas in 2021, the Mills Cup Championship with Wilmington in 2019, and the South Atlantic League title with Lexington in 2018.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Scott back to Omaha to be our manager,” Storm Chasers Vice President/General Manager Laurie Schlender said in a press release. “His knowledge of Omaha and managerial success over the last several seasons makes him a great choice to lead our franchise on the field."