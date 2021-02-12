Storm Chasers remain affiliated with Royals, but Minor League Baseball will look much different

The Omaha Storm Chasers announced Friday they've accepted the Kansas City Royals’ invitation to remain the franchise’s Triple-A affiliate.
It marks the conclusion of MLB’s extensive reorganization within the minor leagues, where the parent clubs seized control of operations, eliminated nearly 40 teams' affiliations and forced the demotion of several more to lower levels.
The MLB farm system now consists of 120 minor league teams, four per franchise.
The Chasers and the rest of their peers were all required to agree to a 10-year Professional Development License.
Despite the upheaval around the sport, the Storm Chasers’ status never changed — they’ve been partnered with the Royals since 1969, the longest affiliation at the Triple-A level.
“Continuity in the face of major industry change is something we are extremely proud of in our relationship with the Kansas City Royals,” Storm Chasers president Martie Cordaro said in a statement. “While our agreement with the Royals is not perpetual, we each operate in a way that demonstrates permanence. Our organization cannot wait to welcome the next wave of future Royals big leaguers to Werner Park in 2021 and beyond.”
The Chasers, like every other minor league team, did not play games in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The season’s cancelation led to furloughs and cost-cutting measures at Werner Park, even though the venue still did host multiple smaller events last summer as well as eight Union Omaha soccer matches in the new pro team's inaugural season.
But minor league baseball is expected to return to Omaha this summer. The Associated Press reported that a 144-game schedule is expected to be released next week with games starting in early April, though the start could be delayed to May due to the pandemic.
Chasers CEO Gary Green said Friday in a video message to fans on Twitter that he’s excited about what’s in store.
“Nobody’s going to take anything for granted anymore — I know I won’t,” Green said. “Having a baseball season … this one will feel special.”
The Chasers will now compete with six other teams in what's temporarily being called the Triple-A East's Midwest division. Triple-A East has 20 teams, and Triple-A West has 10 teams.
The 30 Double-A teams have been split up into three different regions, with each region separated into two divisions. There’s a new grouping of teams at the High-A and Low-A levels as well.
The Royals' other affiliates include the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Double-A), Quad Cities River Bandits (High-A) and Columbia Fireflies (Single-A).
Below is the makeup of Omaha's new league and each team's Major League affiliate:
Triple-A East
Midwest
Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City)
Columbus Clippers (Cleveland)
Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs)
Louisville Bats (Cincinnati)
St. Paul Saints (Minnesota)
Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit)
Northeast
Buffalo Bisons (Toronto)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia)
Rochester Red Wings (Washington)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees)
Syracuse Mets (New York Mets)
Worcester Red Sox (Boston)
Southeast
Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)
Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay)
Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami)
Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis)
Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee)
Norfolk Tides (Baltimore)
Triple-A West
East
Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado)
El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego)
Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers)
Round Rock Express (Texas)
Sugar Land Skeeters (Houston)
West
Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland)
Reno Aces (Arizona)
Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco)
Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels)
Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle)
Information from the Associated Press was used for this report.