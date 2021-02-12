Storm Chasers remain affiliated with Royals, but Minor League Baseball will look much different

The Omaha Storm Chasers announced Friday they've accepted the Kansas City Royals’ invitation to remain the franchise’s Triple-A affiliate.

It marks the conclusion of MLB’s extensive reorganization within the minor leagues, where the parent clubs seized control of operations, eliminated nearly 40 teams' affiliations and forced the demotion of several more to lower levels.

The MLB farm system now consists of 120 minor league teams, four per franchise.

The Chasers and the rest of their peers were all required to agree to a 10-year Professional Development License.

Despite the upheaval around the sport, the Storm Chasers’ status never changed — they’ve been partnered with the Royals since 1969, the longest affiliation at the Triple-A level.

“Continuity in the face of major industry change is something we are extremely proud of in our relationship with the Kansas City Royals,” Storm Chasers president Martie Cordaro said in a statement. “While our agreement with the Royals is not perpetual, we each operate in a way that demonstrates permanence. Our organization cannot wait to welcome the next wave of future Royals big leaguers to Werner Park in 2021 and beyond.”