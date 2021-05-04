Storm Chasers score in first five innings in season-opening win over St. Paul

After not playing a game in 2020, the Omaha Storm Chasers wasted no time in getting off to a fast start in 2021.

The Chasers scored in the first five innings of an 8-2 victory over the St. Paul Saints in their season opener Tuesday night.

Edward Olivares led off the bottom of the first with a triple for Omaha, which was playing its first game since Sept. 2, 2019, after the 2020 season was canceled because of the pandemic.

Olivares, who had two hits, scored two runs and drove in three, scored on a sacrifice fly by Emmanuel Rivera.

The Chasers struck for four runs in the second inning after getting another leadoff triple from Kelvin Gutierrez. Gutierrez scored on a bunt ground ball by Erick Mejia, and Olivares followed with a three-run home run.

Omaha added single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings, getting solo home runs from Ryan McBroom, Anderson Miller and Gabriel Cancel.

That was plenty of support for starter Jackson Kowar. Kowar, who is considered one of the Kansas City Royals’ top prospects, struck out nine in 5 1/3 scoreless innings.

The Chasers battered St. Paul starter Andrew Albers with seven runs on eight hits in four innings.