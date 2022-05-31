 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASEBALL

Storm Chasers win on Nate Eaton's walk-off home run

  • Updated
  • 0

Nate Eaton hit a walk-off home run to lift the Omaha Storm Chasers to a 2-1 victory over the Indianapolis Indians at Werner Park on Tuesday night.

Eaton, who was called up to Omaha on Thursday, hit a solo shot to left field with two outs in the ninth inning of a tie game.

The game was knotted at 1-1 after first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino hit his 15th home run of the season in the seventh inning.

Indianapolis scored its only run on a bases-loaded walk by Chasers starter Jackson Kowar in the second inning. Kowar struck out seven and walked five in four innings. Relievers Andres Nunez, Sam Freeman and Zach Willeman combined to allow just two hits in the final five innings.

The Chasers and Indians will meet again at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How Will Injuries Affect The NBA Finals?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert