Storm Chasers win on Nate Eaton's walk-off home run

Nate Eaton hit a walk-off home run to lift the Omaha Storm Chasers to a 2-1 victory over the Indianapolis Indians at Werner Park on Tuesday night.

Eaton, who was called up to Omaha on Thursday, hit a solo shot to left field with two outs in the ninth inning of a tie game.

The game was knotted at 1-1 after first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino hit his 15th home run of the season in the seventh inning.

Indianapolis scored its only run on a bases-loaded walk by Chasers starter Jackson Kowar in the second inning. Kowar struck out seven and walked five in four innings. Relievers Andres Nunez, Sam Freeman and Zach Willeman combined to allow just two hits in the final five innings.

The Chasers and Indians will meet again at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.