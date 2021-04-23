Storylines to watch as Union Omaha begins second season

More fans in the stands

Forward Ethan Vanacore-Decker, the Owls' assists leader in 2020, compared the Werner Park matchday atmosphere to the other stadiums within the league last year. "There wasn't anything like this."

And that was with about 2,400 fans, due to social distancing policies at Werner Park.

Capacity will still be limited this season. But the initial plan is that about 4,500 tickets will be sold.

Nuhu expects the larger crowd to make a difference. And he can't wait.

"It'll get louder. But that's what we like," he said. "We play for the fans, the club, the town. That's why we're here."

The quest for more goals

Mims put it simply this week when asked about the Owls' biggest weakness last year.

"We led the USL in almost every offensive statistical category — but goals, where we were middle of the pack," he said.

They were shut out five times. They won three 1-0 games.

The returnees spent the offseason working to improve. Union Omaha also made some roster additions.