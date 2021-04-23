Storylines to watch as Union Omaha begins second season

Union Omaha's players stepped on the field for a Thursday training session at Werner Park and they couldn't help but reminisce a bit.
The last time they were here for a regular season match? That's when they clinched a spot in the USL League One title game with a stoppage time goal in a 1-0 win over Fort Lauderdale FC, capping a momentous inaugural year full of dramatic finishes just like that 2020 finale.
Positive COVID-19 test results kept the Owls from actually playing for a championship. They had to settle for second place.
But they weren't robbed of the season's prior high points. And as Union Omaha prepares for Year Two — beginning Saturday against South Georgia Tormenta FC — the club's returnees are inspired by the possibility of replicating their success.
"We were disappointed we couldn't play in the final last year, but that's why everybody's ready for this year," goalkeeper Rashid Nuhu said. "We want to get there again."
Nuhu's one of 14 players who're back with the Owls after suiting up for the shortened 2020 season. The Owls finished with an 8-3-5 record last year, a debut that included an eight-match unbeaten streak to begin the campaign, a 2-1 road win over eventual champion Greenville SC and that epic final-day thriller.
What does Union Omaha have for an encore? Here are three storylines to watch:
More fans in the stands
Forward Ethan Vanacore-Decker, the Owls' assists leader in 2020, compared the Werner Park matchday atmosphere to the other stadiums within the league last year. "There wasn't anything like this."
And that was with about 2,400 fans, due to social distancing policies at Werner Park.
Capacity will still be limited this season. But the initial plan is that about 4,500 tickets will be sold.
Nuhu expects the larger crowd to make a difference. And he can't wait.
"It'll get louder. But that's what we like," he said. "We play for the fans, the club, the town. That's why we're here."
The quest for more goals
Mims put it simply this week when asked about the Owls' biggest weakness last year.
"We led the USL in almost every offensive statistical category — but goals, where we were middle of the pack," he said.
They were shut out five times. They won three 1-0 games.
The returnees spent the offseason working to improve. Union Omaha also made some roster additions.
Forward Greg Hurst finished with the second-highest goals total (eight) in the league while playing for Chattanooga FC last year. He signed with the Owls this offseason. As did Connor Doyle, a versatile veteran who'll look to help elevate the offensive attack.
Still playing in a pandemic
Duh. Just one look around the half-full stands with masked-up patrons will tell you that.
The USL League One teams still have to test for COVID-19. There's still a possibility of scheduling disruptions and shutdowns.
Much like last season.
"I think we're used to it," Mims said. "We were hoping like everyone else — man, is this going to be a normal year? But I think we also weren't naive enough to think that ... because we lived it."
Already, the sport's national leaders have decided not to hold the U.S. Open Cup, a tournament featuring teams from multiple tiers of the professional realm.
The Owls are slated to play a 28-game league schedule. They won an exhibition match against Sporting KC II last weekend at Werner Park. They're still looking to add another exhibition match for later in the year.
