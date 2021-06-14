Swim Trials notes: Emma Weyant calls her Olympic-qualifying win 'surreal'

Emma Weyant on Sunday became the first woman to earn a berth on the U.S. Olympic swimming team, and the reality of that is still sinking in for the 19-year-old from Sarasota, Florida.

Weyant rallied in the final 10 meters to edge Hali Flickinger for first place in the 400-meter individual medley. Roughly 30 minutes, later she was saluted by the CHI Health Center crowd when taking the awards stand to accept her gold medal.

“I’ve never experienced anything like that,” she said. “It’s definitely the biggest crowd I’ve ever swam in front of, just like hearing everything, seeing everything, it was surreal for me.”

Weyant's goal was to place as high as she could. It’s not possible to do better than she did.

“I think this was about racing for me, and I get to race with the best,” she said. “That pushes me. So it’s been fun to get to race these amazing people.”

