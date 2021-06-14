Swim Trials notes: Emma Weyant calls her Olympic-qualifying win 'surreal'

Emma Weyant on Sunday became the first woman to earn a berth on the U.S. Olympic swimming team, and the reality of that is still sinking in for the 19-year-old from Sarasota, Florida.
Weyant rallied in the final 10 meters to edge Hali Flickinger for first place in the 400-meter individual medley. Roughly 30 minutes, later she was saluted by the CHI Health Center crowd when taking the awards stand to accept her gold medal.
“I’ve never experienced anything like that,” she said. “It’s definitely the biggest crowd I’ve ever swam in front of, just like hearing everything, seeing everything, it was surreal for me.”
Weyant's goal was to place as high as she could. It’s not possible to do better than she did.
“I think this was about racing for me, and I get to race with the best,” she said. “That pushes me. So it’s been fun to get to race these amazing people.”
1 event down, 2 to go for Creighton Prep grad Jacob Molacek
Omaha Creighton Prep and North Carolina State graduate Jacob Molacek swam the first of his three Olympic Trials events Monday morning. Molacek, who graduated from Prep as the most accomplished swimmer in state history, won his heat and finished 32nd in the 100-meter backstroke in 55.46.
The event in which Molacek is seeded highest is the 100 freestyle. Swimming for Omaha’s GOAL Leopard sharks, Molacek is 13th with a seed time of 48.86. He is also entered in the 50 freestyle and is the No. 24 seed at 22.52.
Lilly King praises the Swim Trials atmosphere in Omaha
Lilly King, who was the fastest qualifier in Monday’s 100 breaststroke semifinals, said the support all swimmers get from the fans in Omaha is one of the most memorable parts of competing in the trials.
“I watched them at home in 2012, so the first time I stepped on deck in 2016, I couldn’t stop smiling,” King said. “I was there to make the Olympic team, but it was also my first trials experience, which for most, isn’t the one where they make their first Olympics.
“I knew something good was going to happen. I just couldn’t stop smiling. I’m totally good being locked in that atmosphere. I thrive on that: the intensity, the lights, all the screaming fans. That’s a lot of fun for me.”