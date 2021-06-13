Swim Trials notes: Lincoln Pius X grad Caroline Theil finishes 26th in her first event

When introduced to the crowd while walking to the medal platform to present Chase Kalisz with his 400 individual medley gold medal, Morales threw the bones as a salute to the Nebraska football team’s Blackshirts defense.

Morales returns to his coaching duties Monday, as there are two Husker swimmers — Autumn Haebig and Audrey Coffey — competing this week in the trials after advancing from Wave I.

2nd-place finishers will likely be named to team later

In every Olympic Trials since the meet went to its current format, the top two swimmers from each individual event and the top six finishers in the 100 and 200 freestyle have qualified for the U.S. team.

Some fans were wondering why only the first-place finishers in Sunday’s three finals races were honored and announced as Tokyo Olympians.

That’s because the USA Swimming athlete selection process has a pecking order that needs to be closely followed, especially in the first few days of the meet. The winner of each event and the top four finishers in the 100 and 200 freestyles are given first priority.