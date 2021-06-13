Swim Trials notes: Lincoln Pius X grad Caroline Theil finishes 26th in her first event

Lincoln Pius X graduate and Texas A&M senior-to-be Caroline Theil took the first swim of her second U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Sunday at the CHI Health Center.
The six-time Nebraska state high school gold medalist was seeded No. 45 in the women’s 400-meter individual medley and finished 26th in 4:49.05.
Theil will compete in Tuesday’s prelims of the 200 individual medley, the event she competed in at the 2016 Trials in Omaha. Theil is seeded 23rd with a best time of 2:14.39.
Tyler Kopp finishes in top half
The Wave I experience of last week proved to be a valuable one for Tyler Kopp.
As one of the top two finishers in the 400 individual medley, the Cal-Berkeley freshman from Katy, Texas, won Heat 3 in 4:22.99.
That time was fast enough to finish in the top half of the field. Kopp was 18th out of 38 swimmers who competed in Sunday morning’s prelims.
Husker coach presents medal to Chase Kalisz
The first former U.S. Olympian to present the gold medal to an event winner was Nebraska swimming coach Pablo Morales.
Morales won five Olympic medals, including three golds, competing for the U.S. in the 1984 Los Angeles and 1992 Barcelona Games. He was a team captain for the 1992 Games, in which he returned to the pool after a three-year layoff to win the gold medal in the 100 butterfly.
When introduced to the crowd while walking to the medal platform to present Chase Kalisz with his 400 individual medley gold medal, Morales threw the bones as a salute to the Nebraska football team’s Blackshirts defense.
Morales returns to his coaching duties Monday, as there are two Husker swimmers — Autumn Haebig and Audrey Coffey — competing this week in the trials after advancing from Wave I.
2nd-place finishers will likely be named to team later
In every Olympic Trials since the meet went to its current format, the top two swimmers from each individual event and the top six finishers in the 100 and 200 freestyle have qualified for the U.S. team.
Some fans were wondering why only the first-place finishers in Sunday’s three finals races were honored and announced as Tokyo Olympians.
That’s because the USA Swimming athlete selection process has a pecking order that needs to be closely followed, especially in the first few days of the meet. The winner of each event and the top four finishers in the 100 and 200 freestyles are given first priority.
If spots remain, the second priority is comprised of the second-best finisher in each of the individual events other than the 100 and 200 freestyles. Second-place finishers are added in the order of world rankings for the event for which they qualify.