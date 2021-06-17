Swimming star Simone Manuel breaks barriers, records on path to Tokyo Olympics

"I immediately knew something had to be done," McClendon said in an interview this week. "I wanted to be more involved in the community."

McClendon, who competed under the name Martiza Correia during her swimming career, now works in communities of color where she teaches the importance of swimming education, connects families with formal swim lessons and guides more young people into the sport.

Together, she and Manuel are involved in mentorship programs and partnerships to achieve those outcomes.

"We get the opportunity to go to the community together, and show them two people — two fast swimmers of color — are making it in the sport, have made it in the sport," McClendon said. “There's definitely still work to be done, but to know that we've had programs in place that are now making a major, major difference is definitely exciting, and kind of motivating."

Manuel's dedication to diversity extends beyond the pool itself. In 2018, she put an inclusion rider into her contract with swimsuit manufacturer TYR Sport to ensure that the company extends meaningful opportunities to underrepresented groups, according to NPR. The contract measure was believed to be the first of its kind in pro sports.