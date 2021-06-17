Swimming star Simone Manuel breaks barriers, records on path to Tokyo Olympics

Hannah Hailu has carefully studied Olympian Simone Manuel’s swimming stroke.
The 17-year-old, who’s headed to Columbia University in the fall to build upon her successful high school swimming career at Millard North, has watched video of Manuel during practices, taking note of the way she grips the water to maximize each movement in the pool.
To many young swimmers like Hailu, Manuel represents much more than an elite swimmer with elite technique.
In Manuel, Hailu said she sees herself.
“I think the first Black role model I had in the swimming world was Cullen Jones,” Hailu said, naming the second Black swimmer to ever win Olympic gold ('08).
“Then later, when Simone came around — it was really impactful for me. It always makes a difference to see someone that looks like you breaking all of these barriers.”
In the water, Manuel, a 24-year-old sprinter from the Houston metro, is cementing her place as one of the sport's top swimmers, especially in freestyle sprints, where she won gold in the 100-meter and silver in the 50-meter at the 2016 Olympics.
Outside the pool, she's one of the leaders pushing to make the sport more racially diverse.
The former Stanford Cardinal has embraced those dual spotlights.
“A little Black girl or little Black boy possibly will have the same experiences that I have growing up in the sport, and there was a time where I wanted to give up this sport,” Manuel said during a press event in Omaha last week.
“I want to inspire others to not hang up the cap and goggles at the same time that I would have.”
Swimming is a predominantly white sport. Only about 1.5% of the 327,000 USA Swimming athletes who were members at the organization's premium and outreach level identified themselves as Black or African American in a 2019 survey.
Nationally, about 64% of Black children and 45% of Hispanic children haven't been taught to swim, according to USA Swimming research. Black children are at much higher risk of drowning compared to their white peers, of whom 40% cannot swim.
Those figures have trickled down over time, in part because of the work that Black athletes and swimming organizations have done to bring young swimmers of color into the sport. Manuel and others celebrate those gains as they acknowledge the work ahead.
At the 2016 Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro, Manuel became the first Black woman to win an individual Olympic gold medal in swimming when she tied for first in the 100-meter freestyle. She claimed three other medals, including a relay gold.
At the Swim Trials in Omaha this week, Manuel's sights are set on the 50 and 100 freestyle. Manuel, 5-foot-11, made her 2021 Trials debut Thursday in the prelims and semifinals of the 100.
The finals for the women's 100 free are Friday evening. The women's and men's 50 free events are Saturday and Sunday.
Manuel's path to the podium has been challenging.
During an hourlong Zoom presentation with Varsity Tutors in 2020 — which can be found on YouTube — Manuel detailed the painful history of racism and segregation in swimming and described her own experiences in the sport.
Growing up in the sweltering heat of Houston summers, Manuel and her brothers spent a lot of time at the pool. Even as a 4-year-old, she said she was a gifted swimmer.
But as she progressed in the sport, she didn't earn the friends, the popularity, the acceptance, that she saw accompany the success of fellow white swimmers. She said some teammates would avoid her lane at practice, fail to invite her to social events, or leave her to work out alone during partnered exercises.
As a young teenager, Manuel said she began to feel hurt, confused and isolated. She asked her mom: Why aren't there more people in the sport who look like me?
The forces that have kept young swimmers of color out of the sport can be traced through the pages of history. Manuel, during the presentation, cited research as far back as the time of slavery to show how white slaveowners prohibited swimming because it had become a means of escape.
Later, Jim Crow-era segregated pools and the advent of private country clubs furthered the chasm between Black families and the pool. Manuel called the notion that Black people can't swim a stereotype, one whose origins are rooted in racism and hatred. The effects of limited access to swimming education, and a culture of fear related to swimming, have lingered to this day.
Researching that history with her mom gave Manuel a new sense of purpose. She said she knew she wanted to help change how Black people are represented in swimming.
"Even though there were tough times and days ahead, I knew that I could not quit," she says in the video.
In 2004, when Maritza McClendon became the first Black woman to make the U.S. Olympic swimming team, about 70% of Black children and 64% of Hispanic children didn’t know how to swim (compared to today's 64%/45% breakdown).
"I immediately knew something had to be done," McClendon said in an interview this week. "I wanted to be more involved in the community."
McClendon, who competed under the name Martiza Correia during her swimming career, now works in communities of color where she teaches the importance of swimming education, connects families with formal swim lessons and guides more young people into the sport.
Together, she and Manuel are involved in mentorship programs and partnerships to achieve those outcomes.
"We get the opportunity to go to the community together, and show them two people — two fast swimmers of color — are making it in the sport, have made it in the sport," McClendon said. “There's definitely still work to be done, but to know that we've had programs in place that are now making a major, major difference is definitely exciting, and kind of motivating."
Manuel's dedication to diversity extends beyond the pool itself. In 2018, she put an inclusion rider into her contract with swimsuit manufacturer TYR Sport to ensure that the company extends meaningful opportunities to underrepresented groups, according to NPR. The contract measure was believed to be the first of its kind in pro sports.
She also has teamed up with fellow Olympians Sue Bird, Chloe Kim and Alex Morgan to launch TOGETHXR, a media and commerce company aimed at girls and women. It is creating content for social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.
After winning her history-making individual gold medal in 2016, Manuel said it wasn't just for her.
"It was for people that came before me and inspired me to stay in the sport. For people who believe that they can't do it. I hope I'm an inspiration to others to get out there and try swimming. You might be pretty good at it," she said.
Hailu, the Millard North graduate, recalled watching that interview live.
“I thought that was so admirable of her: To not only focus on the fact that she won, but that she was still thinking about all those who will come after her,” Hailu said.
Hailu, the 2021 Nebraska state champion in the girl's 100-yard backstroke, has her own Olympic aspirations, as she hopes to compete in the 2024 Trials. She called the prospect a childhood dream.
Like Manuel, McClendon also thinks of the sport's next generation as she works to introduce more young people to swimming.
Said McClendon: "Once they get that introduction into swimming, we may find the next Olympian.”
Material from The Associated Press contributed to this report.
